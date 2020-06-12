Zerefos scores Porsche PAYCE Michelin Virtual Cup entry

Sydney racer and entrepreneur Aaron Zerefos has secured a wildcard entry for Round 5 of the Porsche PAYCE Michelin Virtual Cup on Monday, 15 June.

Zerefos will race the #26 FIJI Water entry at Bathurst’s world-famous Mount Panorama circuit. The Porsche racer has vast experience at the venue, having made seven starts in the Bathurst 12 Hour aboard a 911 GT3 Cup car.

“All racers love going to Bathurst – whether it’s in real life or the virtual world – and when I got the call to say I’m in the field, the buzz kicked in,” Zerefos said.

“I want to thank Porsche Motorsport Manager Troy Bundy for making it happen and giving me a run.

“I’ve been keen to try virtual racing and it’s a great platform to represent my sponsors, including FIJI Water and C Coconut Water.

“With real-life racing starting very soon, I am hoping this will let teams know I’m around.

“I have had very little mileage in sim racing, but my friends at Racecentre in Darling Harbour are helping me practice on Monday before the race – I’ll try to dial myself into the #26 Porsche the best I can and have some fun.”

The Porsche PAYCE Michelin Virtual Cup features some of the best Porsche racers in Australia and overseas, including former Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Champions.

Highlights from the Bathurst event will be shown on the Porsche Motorsport Australia Facebook page and YouTube Channel at 8:00pm on Friday, 19 June