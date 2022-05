Sydney racer Aaron Zerefos has inked a deal with Our Kloud-Upto11 Motorsport and will pilot the #11 Type 991.2 Porsche GT3 Cup Car at Australia’s international endurance race, the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, on 14-15 May.

“The phone rang the Monday after last month’s 6 Hour, where I finished third in Class C in the BMW 130i,” Zerefos said.

The owner of the team, Eric Constantinidis asked if I wanted to drive his Porsche in the 12 Hour. We had an espresso in Potts Point the next day and the deal was done.

“I’m excited to be back in a Porsche for Bathurst 12 Hour – it’s a quick back-up from the 6 Hour and I should be better for the run.”

Zerefos will share the Porsche with Constantinidis and Carrera Cup racer Indiran Padayachee, while race preparation will be undertaken by Michael Newton Automotive.

“We had a shakedown of the car at Sydney Motorsport Park on Monday and from the moment I climbed behind the wheel, I was impressed with the equipment,” Zerefos said.

The Fiji Water entrepreneur is pleased to see the 12 Hour returning to Australia after an absence in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“The race is one of the big ones internationally on the racing calendar, the coverage is excellent and Stefan Ratel does a great job promoting it in conjunction with Supercars,” Zerefos said.

This year’s race will be Zerefos’s 8th 12 Hour start in a Porsche, with a best finish of 2nd in class at the 2016 event. He said this year will be his best chance of a strong outright result.

“The 12 Hour is a tough race and it’s always a strong field but we will chip away, buy a ticket to the last hour and ensure we have a strong package to bring it to the chequered flag.

“Looking at the entry list, we’re aiming to be in the mix for a class podium and maybe even an outright top-10 finish.

The race will be shown live on Channel 7 and Fox Sports.