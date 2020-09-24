Young Purdie itching for Sports Racing debut

At just 16-years-old, Blake Purdie will quite possibly be the youngest driver to feature in this weekend’s OTR Supersprint at The Bend, with the youngster confirmed to race in the Sports Racing support category.

Lining up for Jam Motorsport in the new Sports Car Invitational Series, the South Australian will be making his debut in a sports car after having gained most of his racing experience in the Aussie Racing Car Series.

However with the national series on hiatus as a result of coronavirus, the Purdie family went looking at state level to find him some valuable seat time in the back half of the year, which is how he met Jam Motorsport’s Aaron Steer.

With the Australian Prototype Series team running some cars at the Motorsport Australia SA Motor Race Championships at Mallala Motorsport Park earlier this year, the two parties ended up striking a deal, which will see Purdie compete in the three-round series until it concludes in December.

While there are no concrete plans for Purdie to compete in the Australian Prototype Series next year, the teenager is excited to race this weekend and is open to a potential run in the APS in the future.

“I am feeling a little nervous because I haven’t driven a car with so much power and downforce. I haven’t ever reached sub two minute laps at Tailem Bend before so it will be a thrill lapping The Bend that quickly,” Purdie said.

“This will also be the first time I race at a Supercars event. I was supposed to race there in March at Symmons Plains, but that got cancelled so this weekend will be the first time. I was nervous then, but I have been itching to get into the Supercars this year, so I am excited now.

“My goal for this weekend is to keep the car clean and get it home. Part of that will be the need to know where I am on track as opposed to everyone else.

“As for the future, we will look at doing all three rounds of the Sports Car Invitational Series and see what happens from there. To race in the Australian Prototype Series next year will depend entirely on funding.

“If we can find some new sponsors then we would love to race in the APS next year, but we can only wait to see if our perfect situation arrives and see how I go this weekend.”

Purdie is one of 21 drivers competing in the first round of the Sports Car Invitational Series, which will see drivers get three races over the course of the weekend.

The Sports Car Invitational Series first round takes place as part of the OTR Supersprint at The Bend on at The Bend Motorsport Park on 26-27 September.