Yet another state title to be run at won at Nyora this Saturday

A terrific little club night of racing is on the cards at Nyora Raceway this weekend with the Division 2 Hot Rods taking centre stage to conduct their Victorian Speedway Council state title with a host of club classes supporting their big night. Nyora is well represented in the Division 2 Hot Rod title with current Victoria 3 ranked competitor Daniel Angus, his father Peter, Dave Hall, Luke King and youngster Matt Shankland representing the host club.

The Division 2 Hot Rods will crown a new winner after last year’s champion retired after the victory, Scott Laidlaw. Leigh Mitchell current number 2 and Scott Angus current number 3 are firing up for this weekend and Mitchell has been right in the thick of the race action this season at the front of the Division 2 Hot Rod racing with Trent Wilson and Troy Hutchison, those three are expected to figure right at the lead of the field once again.

A number of the competitors are more than capable of a podium, a top five or even the win so it’s no gimme for this seasons form racers. Bob Devine, Rob Tatterson, Peter Angus, Kane Gibson, Jordan Haley and others could all mix it up at the front.

The Junior Standard Saloon entry numbers are not high this weekend however many competitors are in pull down mode of their cars in preparation for the Victorian title at Alexandra Speedway in April. Jack Braz from the Latrobe Valley, Beau Stuchbery from East Gippsland Bree Walker from the Valley are drivers likely to be very competitive with Nyora represented by a new rookie driver, Blake Taylor.

Ally Morrison the Victorian Ladies Standard Saloon champion leads the nominations for the fast femmes’ with Sarah Price, Maddison Miles, the returning Hayley Hutchins and Kath George or representing the local club. Morrison is a red hot favourite a week after retaining her number one roof plate.

Speedway Sedans Australia Junior competitors have a field also affected by an upcoming national and state title, however a couple of visiting drivers have nominated to give their cars a shake down and most of our local cars are entered. Jayden Bryant is the stand out driver in the field however expect Kiarna Barton, Jessica O’Donnell, and Logan Mair to keep him honest.

A strong line-up has nominated in the Standard Saloons with new state number 2 driver Rhys Lansdown leading the charge. Lansdown will compete against Kacey Ingram, Ally and Dale Morrison, Mitch Foster the state number 3 ranked competitor in the class, Mark and Chris Miles and Dean Spring amongst others.

All the action on Saturday starts at 5pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

Southeast Paving

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

J Allcock Plumbing

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Wise Steel Sales

Redde race parts

EZprint

Magnet Towing

NOMINATIONS

DIVISION 2 HOT ROD VICTORIAN TITLE

Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2 / Rosedale 14

Daniel Angus – Victoria 3 / Nyora 24

Paul Camm – Moe 5

Paul Camm – Moe 8 (One Driver TBC will be in one of Camms cars)

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6

Jason Seymour – Moe 10

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11

Rob Tatterson – Moe 11

Terry Crittenden – Bairnsdale 12

Mario Agius – Rosedale 12

Kane Gibson – Moe 18

Mel Tatterson – Moe 21

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Dave Hall – Nyora 65

Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65

Peter Angus- Nyora 71

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

Luke King – Nyora 95

Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Jack Braz – Ballarat 9

Tom Braz – Rosedale 14

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24

Blake Taylor – Nyora 45

Bree Walker – Rosedale 50

Bri Noye – Bairnsdale 83

Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88

VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Ally Morrison – Victoria 1

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23

Kath George – Nyora 24

Lizzi Huckel – Drouin 45

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25

Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29

Brody Barton – Nyora 47

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

VSC OPEN STANDARDS

Rhys Lansdown – Victoria 2 / Nyora 47

Mitch Foster – Victoria 3 / Bairnsdale 5

Johnny Watson – Drouin 4

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Ally Morrison – Nyora 13

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23

Scott Deville – Nyora 24

Darwyn Lee – Nyora 27

Dan Burke – Rosedale 31

Dale Morrison – Nyora 36

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Dean Spring = Nyora 50

Garry Charles – Rosedale 79

Stuart Barkway – Bairnsdale 83

Scott Angus – Nyora 91

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

