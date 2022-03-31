> News Extra > Speedway

Yet another state title to be run at won at Nyora this Saturday

By Media Release

Friday 1st April, 2022 - 8:41am

A terrific little club night of racing is on the cards at Nyora Raceway this weekend with the Division 2 Hot Rods taking centre stage to conduct their Victorian Speedway Council state title with a host of club classes supporting their big night. Nyora is well represented in the Division 2 Hot Rod title with current Victoria 3 ranked competitor Daniel Angus, his father Peter, Dave Hall, Luke King and youngster Matt Shankland representing the host club.

The Division 2 Hot Rods will crown a new winner after last year’s champion retired after the victory, Scott Laidlaw. Leigh Mitchell current number 2 and Scott Angus current number 3 are firing up for this weekend and Mitchell has been right in the thick of the race action this season at the front of the Division 2 Hot Rod racing with Trent Wilson and Troy Hutchison, those three are expected to figure right at the lead of the field once again.

A number of the competitors are more than capable of a podium, a top five or even the win so it’s no gimme for this seasons form racers. Bob Devine, Rob Tatterson, Peter Angus, Kane Gibson, Jordan Haley and others could all mix it up at the front.

The Junior Standard Saloon entry numbers are not high this weekend however many competitors are in pull down mode of their cars in preparation for the Victorian title at Alexandra Speedway in April. Jack Braz from the Latrobe Valley, Beau Stuchbery from East Gippsland Bree Walker from the Valley are drivers likely to be very competitive with Nyora represented by a new rookie driver, Blake Taylor.

Ally Morrison the Victorian Ladies Standard Saloon champion leads the nominations for the fast femmes’ with Sarah Price, Maddison Miles, the returning Hayley Hutchins and Kath George or representing the local club. Morrison is a red hot favourite a week after retaining her number one roof plate.

Speedway Sedans Australia Junior competitors have a field also affected by an upcoming national and state title, however a couple of visiting drivers have nominated to give their cars a shake down and most of our local cars are entered. Jayden Bryant is the stand out driver in the field however expect Kiarna Barton, Jessica O’Donnell, and Logan Mair to keep him honest.

A strong line-up has nominated in the Standard Saloons with new state number 2 driver Rhys Lansdown leading the charge. Lansdown will compete against Kacey Ingram, Ally and Dale Morrison, Mitch Foster the state number 3 ranked competitor in the class, Mark and Chris Miles and Dean Spring amongst others.

All the action on Saturday starts at 5pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

NOMINATIONS
DIVISION 2 HOT ROD VICTORIAN TITLE
Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2 / Rosedale 14
Daniel Angus – Victoria 3 / Nyora 24
Paul Camm – Moe 5
Paul Camm – Moe 8 (One Driver TBC will be in one of Camms cars)
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Jason Seymour – Moe 10
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11
Rob Tatterson – Moe 11
Terry Crittenden – Bairnsdale 12
Mario Agius – Rosedale 12
Kane Gibson – Moe 18
Mel Tatterson – Moe 21
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Dave Hall – Nyora 65
Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65
Peter Angus- Nyora 71
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74
Luke King – Nyora 95
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Jack Braz – Ballarat 9
Tom Braz – Rosedale 14
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24
Blake Taylor – Nyora 45
Bree Walker – Rosedale 50
Bri Noye – Bairnsdale 83
Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88

VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Ally Morrison – Victoria 1
Sarah Price – Nyora 7
Maddison Miles – Nyora 18
Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23
Kath George – Nyora 24
Lizzi Huckel – Drouin 45
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5
Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25
Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29
Brody Barton – Nyora 47
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51
Logan Mair – Nyora 61
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

VSC OPEN STANDARDS
Rhys Lansdown – Victoria 2 / Nyora 47
Mitch Foster – Victoria 3 / Bairnsdale 5
Johnny Watson – Drouin 4
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Ally Morrison – Nyora 13
Chris Miles – Nyora 18
Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23
Scott Deville – Nyora 24
Darwyn Lee – Nyora 27
Dan Burke – Rosedale 31
Dale Morrison – Nyora 36
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Dean Spring = Nyora 50
Garry Charles – Rosedale 79
Stuart Barkway – Bairnsdale 83
Scott Angus – Nyora 91
Ash Dean – Nyora 95

