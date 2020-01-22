World’s quickest and fastest woman Australia-bound

The world’s quickest and fastest woman on two wheels, Sydney’s own Niki Zak (Niki Taube Zakrzewski), is set to return to Australia from the United States to race her Nitrous Oxide (Nos) Motorcycle next month.

The US-based Australian will contest a number of ANDRA Drag Racing events with her popular ‘The Pony’ Nos Bike during her time Down Under this year, starting with the Perth Motorplex’s 49th Westernationals event (February 29 and March 1).

While her full Australian racing calendar is yet to be locked down, Niki says she is planning to compete at the Perth Motorplex and Adelaide International Raceway as well as other ANDRA venues before returning back to the US to complete her NHRA Top Fuel Harley licensing in time for the upcoming NHRA season where she will make her Top Fuel Motorcycle competition debut.

“In my opinion, the Perth Motorplex with the efforts of Manager Ray Treasure has pretty much become the home of Top Fuel Motorcycle competition in Australia,” Niki said.

“You have racers like Les Holden, Danny Rickard, Greg Durack, Jay Upton and Tony Woods as well as brothers Benny and Kym Stevens, Paul Gummow and Top Fuel Motorcycle Australia’s hard working Secretary Carole Borkovski all competing regularly and the class is set to grow further with more bikes expected to join in the future.

“You also have other Australian greats in Top Fuel Motorcycle such as Leonard Azzopardi, Gavin Span, Chris Bones, Chris Matheson and Perth local Mark Drew – Australian certainly has got plenty of offer the Top Fuel Motorcycle fans.

“I am really excited to get some seat time in Australia and I cannot wait to race at the iconic Perth Motorplex track again and race under the ANDRA sanction – even while overseas my support has always been 150 percent with ANDRA.

“I also can’t wait to catch up with my ‘brothers from other mothers’ Wayno and Gary McQuiness and Justin Vodanovich – we all graduated from the Vickers Nitro Harley School at Rockingham Dragway (North Carolina) back in 2014 and after that school Wayno went on to win an NHRA wally at Bristol Tennessee, how cool is that!”

It isn’t just her ‘The Pony’ Nos Pro Mod Motorcycle that Niki will be bringing over with her to Australia either, with the racer explaining she will also be bringing her American team and her own reality show, ‘Trackside Chat’

“We launched the new show at the Man Cup World Finals in late November 2019 and some of the content is jaw-dropping, especially around what the racers and tuners are up to and the technological advancements they are making,” Niki said.

“I’m really looking forward to interviewing some of Australia’s best racers on their plans, aspirations and dreams as well as crew members and race fans during my visit.”

Niki’s illustrious titles come courtesy of a 6.720 second pass set in May 2017 at Darlington Dragway (South Carolina). She then went on to break that record in September of that same year with a 6.437 second pass at 204.85 miles per hour and at the same time became the first woman to break the 200mph Barrier on a motorcycle. In November of that year she then broke her own world record again, setting a stunning 6.409 second pass at 207.50 miles per hour at the South Georgia Motorsports Park.

“I am excited about my upcoming race program,” Niki said.

“Ever since I first went onto a dragstrip with my roadgoing Harley Davidson back in 2012 I have just always wanted to go faster.

“In 2013 I decided to get a race trailer and run the ANDRA National rounds of racing in Australia and then since November of 2015 I have been racing in the United States.

“I regularly have to pinch myself as I am totally blessed to have been setting plenty of records and claiming runners-up placings and wins.

“For me though the most important thing has always been getting down the 1320ft in the fastest and quickest time while never stopping learning.”

For more about Niki Zak Racing please visit www.nikizak.com

The 49th Westernationals will mark round eight of the 2019/2020 Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series and will be held at the Perth Motorplex across February 29 to March 1, 2020. The event will feature not only all the racing for the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series, but also Top Fuel, the West Coast Top Doorslammer Challenge and the West Coast Nitro Bike Challenge with all racers competing for a prestigious ANDRA Gold Christmas Tree Trophy. For event information, visit www.motorplex.com.au or www.andra.com.au