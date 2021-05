Henosis Masks, the world’s first 100% compostable facemask, are proud to be supporting Extreme E, the revolutionary new electric off-road racing series, to help drive awareness towards the devastating impact of climate change.

Manufactured and produced in Yorkshire, England, using UK-sourced materials, Henosis Masks were first trialed at the Extreme E race series curtain raiser – the Desert X-Prix at Wadi Rum, Alula, Saudi Arabia.

This weekend’s race (29-30 May) at Lac Rose, Dakar, on the West Coast of Africa, will help draw attention to the impact of climate change. Lac Rose is a UNESCO natural heritage site and only a few dunes now separate it from the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming.

“We are delighted to be supporting Extreme E in their goals to help tackle climate change,” said Brian Hammond, Co-Founder of Henosis Masks. “Millions of single-use facemasks containing microplastics, which take up to 450 years to break down, are thrown away every day – the damage to the environment is huge. Fully compostable facemasks can help reduce that threat while safeguarding people’s health and protecting our planet.”

Henosis Masks use plant-based products made from compostable polylactic acid. They contain no petrol-based additives and do not emit any toxic by-products when disposed through any regular waste streams.

Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned international off-road competition that uses electric SUVs to race in remote parts of the world while working alongside governments and NGOs in each location to implement educational and community-based programmes to help combat climate issues such as desertification, plastic pollution, melting glacier ice, rising sea levels and deforestation.

The series also promotes gender equality by mandating that all teams consist of a male and female driver who share equal driving duties. The 2021 Extreme E series features well known drivers such as Sebastian Loeb, Claudia Hurtgen, Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz; and a total of nine participating teams, owned by motorsport legends such as Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Michael Andretti.

The five-race series moves to the Arctic X-Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland (28-29 August); the Amazon X-Prix in Santarém, Pará, Brazil (23-24 October); and culminating with the Glacier X-Prix in Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina (11-12 December).