A terrific day with weather and with Anzac ceremony participation at Daylesford Speedway was capped off with lots of great racing on track for Daylesford Speedway race drivers and fans to enjoy.

The Anzac Cup day at Daylesford has special significance due to the involvement of returned service men and women being involved in the establishment of the track. The club has taken the position to have a ceremony each season and a race day no matter where Anzac Day falls and last year was the start of this enthusiastic tradition for the club.

David Barrie returned to Daylesford Modified action and he took a great win ahead of Daniel Carter, Tim Hutchinson, Blake Harris, and Reece Kakoschke in the popular home track class. Hutchinson had a drive in one of the Ryan Daly cars and secured a podium position in his first crack at Modifieds.

Daylesford Street Stock action finished with a back-to-back feature race win to Chris Hay. Hay won last Sunday and was too good on Anzac Cup day as he won his second ever feature race, the biggest win to date for him. Hay defeated Ashley Fox, Ellen Vagg, Des Robinson, and David Clark.

Katie Meyer won yet again in the Daylesford Ladies Sedans. Katie was too good winning ahead of Ellen Vagg, Chloe Graham, Charmaine Bryans, and Michaela Kelly.

Bailey Kakoschke won the Daylesford Junior Sedans final in front of Arthur Hutchinson, Blaize Majok-Edwards, Ben Carrington and Sebastian Hardie.

Junior 1200cc Sedans visited the club once again and Daylesford club member Arthur Hutchinson would again win the final. Hutchinson finished first in front of Bryce Leek, Riley Taylor, Holly Hutchinson and Dayne Murdoch.

Standard Saloon race action finished with Matt Leek taking the victory. Leek finished ahead of Tim Hutchinson, Josh Cormack, Joel McInnes, and Bailey Sinclair.

Daylesford Will be in action again for the weekend of May 7th and 8th for the annual Roz Moynihan Memorial for Ladies Saloons and the Caravan Race.

Daylesford Drivers Association trading as Daylesford Speedway would like to thank the following supporters;

O’Toole Signs – Daylesford

Metro Fuels – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4 x 4

Dean Miller Photography

Decci Racing

Rhett’s Auto’s and Towing

Courtot & Co Automotive

Rusty Cars Down Under

J Tow

Mitre 10 – Daylesford

G.B Fasteners – Ballarat

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson