Women on top with Track Tec Racing

Cromwell-based motorsport team Track Tec Racing has enjoyed more four-wheeled success at the weekend. Their all-female driver-engineer duo of Debbie Chapman and Carmen Doran took second place in the latest South Island Endurance Series round.

Driver, Debbie Chapman, took second place in her Helius Therapeutics sponsored Audi RS3 TCR car. Chapman, who has been racing for over 30 years took the brilliant second placing in incredibly tricky wet conditions at Invercargill’s Teretonga Park.

Whilst vastly experienced, Debbie’s motorsport exploits aren’t as well-known as they perhaps should be. Chapman, dubbed ‘The Fast Lady’ by her team, has raced a BMW SuperTourer at the world-famous Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales and is the reigning Class B South Island Endurance Champion One Hour Champion.

Chapman, who was the sole female competing on track at the endurance event, enjoyed her success in the wet conditions.

“It was a really great drive, I really enjoyed it. my husband got a podium last weekend at Levels, so it was my turn today,” commented an ecstatic Chapman in her post-race interview.

Chapman also earned praise from her rivals, including series points leader and top-level racer Scott O’Donnell.

“I couldn’t catch Debbie, she was doing a great job out there,” said O’Donnell.

The all-important engineer role in motorsport was also filled by a female in Carmen Doran. Doran, a former top-level Karter and Formula Ford racer herself, has a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Canterbury.

Doran runs the Track Tec Racing team with her husband Matt Waters, who has worked as a mechanic in Formula 1 and IndyCar. Waters takes care of the mechanical side of the team, while Doran works on the more technical race engineering, data analysis and driver coaching responsibilities. When not at a race track, Doran works as the CEO of Helius Therapeutics, New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis company.

Track Tec Racing also field a second Audi TCR car in the South Island Endurance Series, driven by Chapman’s husband Dennis. The pair sit second and third overall in the series points with Dennis leading the way.

The final round of the series takes place at the Chapman’s home track, Christchurch’s Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna on 6 November.