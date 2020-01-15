Winning Williamson

It’s been a largely positive start to the 2019-20 season for 410 Sprintcar racer Callum Williamson, which was further bolstered by last Saturday night’s victory at the Perth Motorplex during the 11th Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series round.

While his campaign so far hasn’t been without its challenges, the high points for Williamson are certainly outweighing the low, with the Geraldton, WA-based driver having proven that he is without a doubt a genuine threat to his rivals.

Getting his season off to the best possible start back in October by winning his opening race meeting at the Perth Motorplex, Williamson has since gone on to record numerous podium finishes, including three runner-up finishes and an impressive third-place result during the hotly-contested WA Title.

Leading the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series point standings heading into the USA v WA Sprintcar Speedweek, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the pilot of the WA # 3 Frigtech WA / Avalon Group Pty Ltd backed Sprintcar, with engine issues dampening his Christmas period.

However, managing to bounce back with a fourth-place finish at Bunbury Speedway from position 11 and a pleasing second-place result at Albany’s Attwell Park Speedway against two American hard-chargers in Shane Stewart and Bud Kaeding, Williamson’s return to form was fully realised during last Saturday night’s event.

Third-fastest in qualifying, Williamson went on to do exactly that, picking up a pair of heat-race wins that were enough to reward him with the feature-race start. Delivering a stellar performance, Williamson managed to hold his line out in front and keep out of the melee going on behind him, eventually being named the winner when the race was declared after 23 laps due to a red light stoppage.

This result has seen him make up one position in the series point standings, now sitting in third place some 80 odd points off the leader.

“Despite a couple of earlier setbacks, it’s been great season for us so far with our two feature-race wins definitely giving us a boost in the series points,” commented the 26-year-old, who is currently contesting his ninth season in the 410 Sprintcars class.

“We’ve been able to remain fairly consistent, which was our aim heading into the season, along with winning feature races, so we’re extremely pleased to have been able to return to the winning form that we started the season with and we’re hoping that we can carry that form into the remaining series rounds to challenge for the overall win.”

The next round of the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series will take place at the Perth Motorplex on the Saturday night of February 8.

Visit the team’s transporter at the track during each race meeting to purchase your own Williamson Motorsport merchandise and have it signed by Williamson himself. Available for purchase are hoodies for $50, t-shirts for $30 and hats for $20, with kids’ sizes also available.

Williamson would like to thank the following 2019-20 season sponsors for their support:

Frigtech WA

Avalon Group Pty Ltd

Shorewater Marine

Blackman Fabrications

Alltorque Diesel

Special thanks go to his dad Carl, and the rest of his family, friends and supporters.

