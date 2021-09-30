Wigzell race to open SA Sprintcar season

VIDEO: Jett Lawrence loses a bet with Marc Marquez
Mostert prepared to sacrifice TCR title for Bathurst 1000 tilt
Grove reveals details of Red Bull-inspired junior programme
Formula 1 confirms Qatar for 2021 and beyond
Sydney Dragway returns to ANDRA sanctioning
Supercars planning to have Gen3 prototypes at Bathurst
F1 teams looking for staff balance in 2022 calendar
Whincup: Triple Eight in the 2022 Super2 driver market
Doohan to make Formula 2 step for 2022
Hyundai remains keen on placing Australians in WTCR
Sainz claims McLaren is ready to win F1 championship