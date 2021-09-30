Wigzell race to open SA Sprintcar season

After not being held last season the traditional South Australian Sprintcar season opener returns this Saturday night at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway with the running of the 2021 Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge. Currently the nomination list for the event stands at 16 cars but despite the smaller than expected field it still consists of at least six potential winners including former race winners Ryan Jones and Luke Dillon, with the pair sharing the last four victories between them.

Last season Dillon only competed at two events, but he was victorious in his last start in April while Jones is coming off a strong campaign in Darwin during the Chariots of Thunder Series which resulted in a fourth place overall.

Joining the previous race Champions are the likes of Brad Keller, Matt Egel, Daniel Pestka and Steven Caruso, who will all be keen to add their names to the winners list.

Last season Keller was a two-time winner at winner at Murray Bridge and he will definitely be a driver to watch but all eyes will be on Matt Egel after his stunning performance in Darwin. But his outstanding run dates back even further than the 3 nights of the Chariots of Thunder as his last 10 A-Main starts have produced 8 top 5 results, including 3 wins and a further 4 podium results. The Wigzell Race is one of the last major SA races that Egel hasn’t won.

Strathalbyn’s Daniel Pestka is coming off a strong debut season driving the Stark #27 that included a dominant win at the Tolmer Speedway and another at Murray Bridge. In addition to these victories, he also claimed a runner-up on Australia Day and a third placing in the South Australian Championship. Steven Caruso was another who had an impressive 2020/21 season as he broke a five-year drought by winning a 410ci Sprintcar A-Main therefore he is more than capable of winning another.

Rounding out the field will be Mount Gambier’s Glen Sutherland, Ben Morris, Hayden Pitt, Ricky Maiolo, Lachlan McDonough, Max Vidau, Mike Fox, Chris James, Daniel Puddy and debutante Ryan Alexander, who will drive the Scott Perrett owned #98.

Sprintcars SA would like to thank Scotchers Race Fuels and Oils for their ongoing support of Sprintcar racing in South Australia.

They would also like to thank the following businesses and individuals for purchasing a lap sponsorship for the A-Main on Saturday night:

Lap 1 – Chiefs Summer of Speed

Lap 2 – in memory of Mr Robin Atkins

Lap 4 – In memory of Mr Robin Atkins

Lap 5 – Taylor Made Wings

Lap 6 – Taylor Made Wings

Lap 10 – in memory of Mr Robin Atkins this lap is worth $200 to lead

Lap 12 – Ace Freighters

Lap 15 – Luke Dillon Transport

Lap 17 – Brad Lepe @ Lepe Motorsport Concepts

Lap 20 – in memory of Mr Robin Atkins this lap is worth $200 to lead

Lap 22 – Obst Custom and Classic

Lap 25 – KJN Photography

Lap 26 – Whyalla Earthworks

Lap 27 – Whyalla Earthworks

Lap 28 – Whyalla Earthworks

Lap 29 – Whyalla Earthworks

Lap 30 – Whyalla Earthworks .

