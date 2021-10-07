White Wolf Constructions extends its ARC support

White Wolf Constructions has confirmed it will continue its partnership with the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship in 2022.

That means competitors will once again battle it out for the White Wolf Constructions Production Cup next season, following a strong introduction of the class in 2021. The White Wolf Constructions Production Cup will remain open to PRC vehicles, such as the Mitsubishi Evolution and Subaru WRX.

Competitors will continue to be the beneficiaries of the partnership, with prize money to again be awarded for the top three White Wolf Constructions Production Cup finishers at each round, including $1500 for first place.

Headed up by regular ARC competitor Tom Clarke, the New South Wales based construction company is the leading provider of insurance repairs and disaster relief throughout New South Wales, Southern Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motor Sport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith was thrilled to have White Wolf Constructions continue its partnership in 2022.

“To have Tom and White Wolf Constructions’ support for the ARC is fantastic and we’re really grateful for their commitment for another year,” Smith said.

“Having supportive partners like White Wolf Constructions is just so great for the ARC and are the key reasons as to why it’s growing like it is.”

Despite a number of event cancellations in 2021, Clarke revealed it was an easy decision to extend the partnership for another year.

“For us, it was a no-brainer to continue our sponsorship into next year,” Clarke said.

“The ARC is growing significantly and even though there have been two rounds to date this year, the championship is at an extremely high level and heading in the right direction, so we wanted to continue being part of it.

“Interest in the White Wolf Constructions ARC Production Cup has also been quite impressive this year with a number of strong crews making it an entertaining competition.”

After two rounds, Victorian crew Aaron Windus and Daniel Brkic lead the 2021 White Wolf Constructions ARC Production Cup thanks to victory in May’s Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland.

The RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship has one round remaining in 2021 with the Kosciuszko Automotive Monaro Stages Rally to take place in south-eastern New South Wales on 11 December.

The overall Championship and various Cups will be determined following the completion of the final round.