Where else to be on Mothers Day than at the speedway

Daylesford Speedway Club successfully orchestrated another two-day race weekend across Mother’s Day weekend and despite rain on Saturday late afternoon, everybody enjoyed themselves across two days with all classes completing their feature events.

Some large fields in Daylesford Modifieds, Daylesford Ladies and Standard Saloons provided plenty of action with supports from Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Formula 500s.

Eight heat races in the Modified Sedans finished with Jayden Humphrey cleaning up all races on Saturday before not returning on Sunday morning, assuming he was a good boy and was spending time with some lucky Ladies on Sunday. Other winners Saturday were Derek Higginbottom, Rhys Flavell and Ryan Daly before David Barries and Troy Desmond -Veal won the Sunday heats. In Sunday’s final for the Modifieds Barrie skipped away in his Holden powered Corolla and recorded a big win in front of Ian Bartlett, Andrew Cormack, Graham Smith, and Ashley Cormack.

Reece Kakoschke with two heat wins, Bailey Kakoschke with a win and Jhett Cruise with a heat win in the Juniors were the key racers to watch in the Daylesford Junior final and after an early tight tussle, Reece went on to win from Bailey, Jhett and Ben Carrington and Peyton Edwards-Daly. Whilst in the Victorian Speedway Council 1200 Juniors, Arthur Hutchinson was too good for Riley Taylor who had a rollover on Sunday before returning to finish second in the final in front of Libby Ahearn.

Ebony Trainor was great however not as great as Rickylee Basten in the Daylesford Ladies Sedans. Despite winning three of her four heats Trainor finished second in the final. Basten won from Trainor, Jane Laidler, Richelle Jenner and Rachel Robinson.

A Street Stock feature win on the horizon resulted in the two leaders ending up smashed up and back at their trailers empty handed when Chris Hay and Daniel Carter tangled up the front straight whilst first and second in the final. Their demise after winning two heats each earlier resulted in Des Robinson winning in front of Glen McCoubrie and Lindsey Fox.

Standard Saloon racing was big once more with Kiel Tripcony winning three of his four heat races, Nathan Hutchins also three of his four races and Josh Cormack and Rick Stowe the other two. In the final Tripcony was the early race leader before Nathan Hutchins took the lead before a crash to his father Greg halted the race. It was a huge front straight crash to Greg Hutchins tearing pieces of fibreglass off as the car hurtled over and over. Hutchins pulled up ok, his second rollover of the weekend after doing the same on Saturday. Nathan Hutchins went on to win from Tripcony, Stowe, Andrew Cormack, and Josh Cormack.

Visiting from the Mallee region were the Victorian Speedway Council Formula 500s and Jess Bedggood continued recent winning form as she won three of the four heats and Nathan Caddy the other, before she went on to win the final from Mal Gammon and Caddy.

Last and least, Shaun Desmond- Veal won the mechanics race to close out the day and send everybody home happy with the action. The scheduled season is completed, however stay abreast of any action by staying in contact with the Daylesford Drivers Association media pages.

