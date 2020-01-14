Weir’s Queensland title hat trick

Winning a state title is certainly a huge reason to celebrate – especially winning a career-fifth state title. However, Tim Weir raised the bar even further last Saturday night at Bundaberg’s Carina Speedway, writing his name into the history books as the first ever driver to achieve a Queensland National 4s Title three peat.

First driving to victory during the 2014 Queensland Title at Gatton’s Lockyer Valley Speedway, Weir, who is also the current Queensland Modified Sedan Champion, later managed to repeat the feat in the 2018 running of the event at Cairns International Speedway, putting in motion what would later become a historic accomplishment.

Backing up his 2018 win the following season, also at the Bundaberg venue, the 28-year-old soon began to realise the possibility of making history this season, setting his sights on his third consecutive Queensland Title win.

“I knew that three Queensland Titles wins in a row had never been done before in National 4s, so that was definitely a goal for me heading into this season,” expressed Weir.

“To have been able to collect four Queensland Titles over the years is already a huge highlight for me in my career, but managing to successfully complete this achievement just really takes it to the next level.”

Giving him even more of a boost, Weir couldn’t have asked for a better way to achieve this milestone, clean sweeping the event with a trio of heat-race wins and the pole position start for the 40-lap Queensland Title-deciding feature race.

While his form hadn’t wavered throughout the event, it wasn’t an easy race for the Mooloolaba, Queensland-based driver, who was hounded by second-place starter Frank Packer throughout the opening 14 laps, before Packer managed to steal the lead for a handful of laps until Weir responded in kind to take back first place on a restart.

Although Packer later retired with overheating issues, the latter 15 laps saw Andrew Pickering set his sights on Weir, actively attacking for the lead. Managing to keep his composure, Weir did not relent, going on to greet the chequered flag as a deserving winner.

With his brother Justin also having nominated for the event but ultimately being unable to race, Dennis Shallcross contested the state title aboard the Weir Family Racing owned Ford Escort, qualifying fourth for the feature race after placing third, first and third during his heat races.

After what was a fairly turbulent feature race, which saw him slip back to ninth, Shallcross was able to bounce back in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the finish line in second place to complete a pleasing 1-2 finish for the team.

“We really couldn’t have asked for anything more during the Queensland Title, with Dennis securing us an exciting 1-2 finish,” added Weir.

“It was a fantastic night of racing and I have to say a huge thanks to Dennis, our crew and our sponsors, along with Carina Speedway and 93.9 Hitz FM Bundaberg for their contribution and support.”

For his next appearance, Weir will be defending his Queensland Modified Sedan Title at Toowoomba’s Hi-Tec Oils Speedway this Friday and Saturday night, followed by the prestigious three-night Kings Royal at Kingaroy Speedway over the Australia Day long weekend.

Weir would like to thank the following 2019-20 season sponsors for their support:

Race Products

Ellerfield Financial Planning

Performance Thumpers – Nambour

PhatWheels & Tyres

Instaprint Signs

LA Services

Clarko’s Performance

Groves Christian College

Special thanks go to Elizabeth and David Weir (mum and dad), Justin Weir (brother), Teneale Cryer (girlfriend), Gary Pagel, Dennis Shallcross, Bevan Burton and Darren Hodge, and the rest of his family and friends.

To find out more about Weir and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Weir Family Racing.