Webster tops Tasmanian Title

There couldn’t have been a better way for Brock Webster to claim the Tasmanian Speedcar Champion mantle last Saturday night at Carrick Speedway, with the 26-year-old clean sweeping the event by virtue of a dominant performance.

While he’s been on the cusp of achieving the feat for some time, collecting numerous podium finishes amid some unfortunate DNFs during Tasmanian Title events, Webster had yet to be able to convert his form into a victory – until last Saturday night that is.

Getting the night off to the best possible start with a pair of heat-race wins, Webster lined up in prime position for the 20-lap feature race, but it certainly wasn’t an easy task to make the most of his pole position start, with fellow front-row starter Mitchell Freeman putting the pressure on from the drop of the green flag.

Racing side-by-side throughout the opening laps, the duo enjoyed a great battle before Webster managed to find the grip he needed to pull away from his rival and take control of the lead.

From there, it was anything but smooth sailing for Webster, whose right-rear tyre began to go down prior to mid-race distance, making it that much more difficult for him to hold his line and defend his position. Showing great resolve in the face of adversity, Webster was able to hold strong at the front of the field and manage his tyres, going on to record his maiden title victory in senior competition.

“To be honest, it was a mixture of relief and celebration when I crossed the finish line because I knew my tyre was on the way out, so I was fairly nervous for the second of the race,” admitted the Sassafras, Tasmania resident, whose previous career highlight was winning the 2010 Tasmanian Junior Sedan Title.

“We’ve been chasing a Tasmanian Title win for a while now and we’ve come close a few times, so to finally be able to achieve it is pretty surreal.”

Getting his racing career underway in Junior Sedans, prior to racing Lightning Sprints and eventually Speedcars, the pilot of the Tas # 91 D-Signs and Promotional supported Speedcar had also proven himself on the mainland in Junior Sedans back in 2010, finishing in first place during the Victorian Title, only to be disqualified due to a minor technical breach.

With that event being his last ever race meeting in Junior Sedans, Webster has been eager to clinch state title honours in senior competition, and having now completing that milestone, he looks towards the rest of the season where he plans to continue his winning form.

Webster’s next outing will be this Friday night at Latrobe’s Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway for the second round of the Tour of Tassie, followed by round three on the Saturday night of January 25 at Hobart Speedway.

If all goes well during these race meetings, Webster and his team plan to travel to the mainland to participate in the Victorian Title at Geelong’s Avalon Raceway on February 22 and the Australian Championship at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway on February 28 and 29, in order to gauge where they’re at against interstate competition.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Webster is proudly supported by the following sponsors:

D-Signs and Promotional

Cunningham Restorations

Brad Casey Plumbing

Crown Metal Fabrication

Elleven & Co.

Paul Charlesworth

TKA Welding & Fabrication

Cresswell’s Transport Pty Ltd

Clark Metal Fabrication

Special thanks go to Webster’s dad Kim, Thomas Spinks, Ash Smith, and his partner Kirbi.

