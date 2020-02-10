Warrick Taylor wins Speedway Unlimited title, Conway wins Mighty Mouse

Sunday at Drouin Speedway the club hosted the ‘Onsite Response Medical’ Victorian Unlimited Sedan state title with fourteen cars making the show and Cranbourne resident and Drouin Speedway Club member Warrick Taylor did not disappoint the local West Gippsland fan’s when he went on to win the championship event. Other winners included Michael Conway in the Mighty Mouse Magic for Mini Sprints, Jeff Blencowe the ‘Bunyip Bandit’ in Standard Saloons, Kate Stuchbery in Ladies Standard Saloons and Jack Yeomans in Junior Standard Saloons.

In the main event for Unlimited Sedans thirteen drivers made the title event race start with Taylor and his Endurance race teammate and friend Peter Cox on the front row and Sean Lister and another Drouin member Daryl Nicolson on the second row.

Darren Nelson had a day to forget after hitting the front straight wall and having mechanical issues during the heats, his day ended with a flat tyre in the final as Cox assumed control of the title race early. Cox at times had some big distance between he and Taylor before Taylor and Lister made a run at him and closed the gap.

Cox at around lap seventeen of thirty then exited the race with a flat tyre and Taylor hit the front as Darren Forrest pressured Lister for the second spot. Daniel Unternahrer was in fifth when he also exited the race. With four laps to go, there was a huge crash in turn one as Forrest passed Lister down the front straight. Contact to the left rear of the Forrest car sent him into the concrete wall and the stewards declaring Lister the cause and sending him to the rear of the field.

Taylor in front of his partner and children, continued out the front to win the race from Lennie Bonnici who pressed on from a tenth position starting place picking off a couple drivers and biding his time. Nicolson was third, Trent Susol fourth and Johnny Young from Heyfield in fifth. Forrest, Cox, Unternahrer and Susol won the heat races with Taylor’s consistency in the qualifiers awarding him the front row start that he cashed in on.

Michael Conway was supposed to spend Saturday night in New South Wales, however torrential rain changed those plans and he arrived at Drouin to compete in the Mini Sprint Mighty Mouse Magic supporting Colin Lindell a late member of Drouin. Conway did not win any of the three heats with Andrew Burleigh from the South East Suburbs and then Owen Schnoor from Wonthaggi taking those races. Conway was the fastest driver though and after Schnoor exited the feature race with mechanical problems Conway blasted to a fastest lap of the day on the last lap of the final of 15.350 seconds winning from Burleigh and Jason Lynn.

Kate Stuchbery from Bairnsdale won the Ladies Standard Saloons from Latrobe Valley racer Emily Ayre. Ayre was the stronger competitor in qualifying races, however Stuchbery has won at Drouin before in finals and did so once more. She defeated Ayre, Hayley Hutchins, Jemima Borkowski and Rebecca Glassborow.

Jack Yeomans another from the Latrobe Valley won the Junior Standard Saloons winning all three of his qualifying races whilst Chloe Coomer won the only qualifier Yeomans was not due to start in. Yeoman’s then defeated Owen Cecil who had to fend of his own brother in the feature event before trying to chase Yeomans. Harry Cecil finished in third behind Owen, Coomer was fourth and Nathan Miles finished fifth.

Jeff Blencowe has almost been unbeatable at Drouin this season. Once again Blencowe after nine qualifying heat races during the day, Blencowe came out on top with a win ahead of the surging Leigh Mitchell in his XF Falcon. Mark Borkowski, Steven Danks and Travis Evans rounded out the top five finishers.

