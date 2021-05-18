Ware Triumphs Over Adversity

After enduring a horrid run throughout the qualifying events during last Saturday night’s Fraser Coast Cup for the Speedcars at Maryborough Speedway, Troy Ware managed to overcome the adversity and finish the night on the top step of the feature race podium.

In what was the inaugural running of the Fraser Coast Cup, Ware, who was making only his second appearance of the 2020-21 season and his first at Maryborough Speedway since winning the 2018 Queensland Title, battled with a misfiring engine throughout his two qualifying heat races, but he kept persisting and never threw in the towel.

Due to a mixed run during the heat races aboard his SA # 71 Speedline Race Engines supported Mopar powered Bullet car, Ware was forced to start towards the back of the feature-race field out of position eight. After his team worked hard to try and rectify the ongoing engine misfire, Ware had nothing to lose and all to gain in the feature race, and that was the attitude he took with him into the 25-lap event, and it saw him reap the rewards.

The beginning of the feature race saw Ware make plenty of passing moves in the early stages by benefitting from the wide open track. By the ninth lap, he had done enough to make his way into the lead. Once in control of the lead, Ware was unable to be stopped and he went on to greet the chequered flag as a comfortable winner.

“It was by far the ideal night, but thankfully the team and I didn’t give up and we were able to get it all together for the feature race,” the Yandina, Queensland-based racer expressed.

“The previous weekend while debuting a brand-new Bullet car during the Queensland Title, the team and I struggled to get the grip of the car’s setup, especially during the feature race and it saw us fail to finish, but we eventually managed to turn it around at Maryborough Speedway and come away with the best possible result.”

Following a car-destroying crash of his Bullet during last season’s running of the Australian Championship at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway in Victoria that forced him to build up a new car, Ware’s 2020-21 season campaign has been delayed due to work commitments and as a result of this only debuted the new car earlier this month.

With only two race meetings to his name this season, Ware is looking forward to making his third and final appearance of the season by competing in the annual 50 Lapper event that is to be held on the Saturday night of May 29 at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway.

“The Brisbane 50 Lapper is one of the biggest events of the season here in Queensland, so I’d love nothing more than to come away with a solid performance up against a quality field of Queenslanders and interstate visitors,” enthused Ware, whose previous best Brisbane 50 Lapper result was a seventh in the 2017 running of the event.

Ware would also like to thank his wife Cora and their two kids: Kayla and Madison, along with his crew chief Andrew Young and crew member Steve Chapman.

