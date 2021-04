On Sunday morning in West Gippsland, Drouin Speedway will host the crazy racers from the Crash and Bash Association in what should be a packed venue to enjoy the damage the racers inflict on each other as they try to get to the finish line first and ensure everybody else does not.

Over twenty-five competitors in the open class Crash and Bash will do battle in the War on Wheels including the Sgroi brothers, the George family, the Leeson brothers, Rob Disher, the Miles family, Jason Judd, Richard Lewandowski, Craig McKendry, and the dastardly best mates Andrew Corlett and James Kane.

It is always difficult to choose a winner in the class as anything goes, however one thing is for sure, the driver who is the smartest tactically will come out on top. Expect cars to hit tyres, concrete, each other and let’s just hope they avoid the ambulance!

The Crash and Bash girls will also be at it on ‘Drive for Yarnie’ race day with Lea Judd who recently won at Daylesford the favourite going into Sunday. The likes of Sarah Price, Kath George, and Bianca Brown amongst her competition, are keen to take victory from her on Sunday.

The Junior Standard Saloon competitors will be back to finish off their feature event final from the previous race meeting, the Junior Jam. After that is over, they will compete in Sunday’s racing with the likes of Jack Yeoman’s, Harry and Owen Cecil, Nathan and Maddison Miles, Cody Drennan and Hunter Carey all competing. Harry Cecil is on pole position for the Junior Jam as top qualifier and Jack Yeoman’s in his last season of seniors will be keen to win as his Junior career winds up.

Standard Saloons have over thirty competitors continuing the run of incredible Sunday family day race fields they have been producing at Drouin. Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding, Daniel Walkinshaw, Mitchell Blencowe, Andrew Cormack, Matt Leek, Victor Benson, and Darwyn Lee are just some of the racers that could figure in the run to the chequered flag.

Ladies Standard Saloon action is also on the schedule. Sharlene Laidlaw, Kate Stuchbery and Rebecca Glassborow are some of the drivers who will be keen to chalk up victory.

Gates open from 8.30am. Racing starts at 11am.

Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;

Alberni Engineering

Ampworks

Baw Baw Shire

Bottom Pub Bunyip

Bowens Pakenham

Bunyip Bakery

Bunyip Tyre Service

Castrol

Elite Cranes & Transport

Keena Fencing

Kennards Pakenham

Latrobe Waste & Recycling

Leigh & Anne Gooding

Mepstead Lawyers

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Melbourne IT Support

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Nar Goon Automotive

Old School Super Store

Random Panda Photography

STR8 Bricklaying

TJE Fabrication

TNT Autos

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

CRASH AND BASH OPENS – WAR ON WHEELS

Ronza George – 000

Jackson Barneveld – 4

Mat Sgroi – 7

Anthony Sgroi – 8

Zac Leeson – 14

William George 22

William Leeson – 41

Ryan Taylor – 45

Ian Lamb – 53

Rob Disher – 72

Jay Miles – 94

Ashley George – 100

Kev Hughes – 126

Chris Miles – 134

Jaydan Taylor – 145

Bungy Judd – 187

Timmy Cole – 210

Murray Lewis – 289

Rhys West – 292

Richard Lewandowski – 422

Craig McKendry – 451

Andrew Corlett – 666

Daniel Litten – 747

James Kane – 777

Alan George – 911

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

John Watson – Drouin 4

Tegan Bullard – Alexandra 4

Daniel Walkinshaw – Drouin 5

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Mitchell Blencowe – Drouin 10

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Andrew Miles – Nyora 18

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Leigh Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Wayne Tooze – Drouin 22

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 23

Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Aaron Evans – Drouin 24

Victor Benson – Drouin 26

Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29

Andy Evans – Rosedale 31

Wayne or Kane Gibson – Drouin 41

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Anthony Murray – Drouin 48

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 71

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Mick Coomer – Drouin 76

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 10

Tom & Jack Braz – Bairnsdale 11

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12/Victoria 4

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Cody Drennan – Nyora 20

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32

Matt & Jake Shankland – Nyora 46

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56/Victoria 3

Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16

Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92

LADIES CRASH AND BASH

Bianca Brown – 4

Sarah Price – 8

Brenda George – 22

Danni Marshall – 44

Kirra Disher – 72

Dette Miles – 94

Lea Judd – 187

Kath George – 000

