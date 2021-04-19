> News Extra > Speedway

Wangaratta season to close with a bang, two Victorian Titles, a memorial and a demolition derby

By Media Release

Monday 19th April, 2021 - 10:47am

This Saturday night the Wangaratta Speedway season comes to a close in the biggest way, when three major race events headline the racing portion of the night before fans get sent home happy with a crazy Demolition Derby finale that involves a lot of race drivers trying to tear apart the car the Wangaratta Speedway Club’s President John Patton will be in.

Drivers from interstate have entered both the AMCA Nationals and the Compact Speedcars Victorian titles whilst drivers from around Victoria are nominated in the Club’s prestigious ‘Darren Levy Memorial’ for Sports Sedans.

From 5pm on Saturday fans will be able to sit back and enjoy a terrific event with twenty mostly 350ci powered V8 AMCA Nationals firing around the number one Speedway of the North East. The nominations list is a whose who of stars with Tim Reidy a gun Victorian, Matt Hardy of Queensland, Steve Price also from Queensland, Shane Cartwright of New South Wales, Daniel Brooks of Tasmania, Darren McCarthy from Mildura, Raymond Kime of New South Wales, and Dean Heseltine another from Melbourne and the names keep filtering all the way through the list. There is every chance a name we did not just mention wins the event. The Victorian title will be sensational for the AMCA Nationals, hold on to your hat’s race fans.

There is more though, with the 1000cc plus Compact Speedcars powered at this meeting all by motorbike engines providing a strong entry list also with Australian Champion Mark Heaton from New South Wales down to defend his Victorian title champion status against fifteen other race stars.

Victorian’s such as Justin Paull, Mark Cecil from the Goulburn Valley, Scott Thomson from Wangaratta, Ash Booker, Michael Conway, Tania Hallett, Mark Hutchinson, Daniel James another from the Goulburn Valley and Kyle Sharpe from New South Wales into a terrific event with so many drivers on track that could win the Victorian title.

In Sports Sedan competition the two time Victorian Sports Sedan Champion Jamie Paull has top billing in the line-up that includes North East born and raised Andre Meunier whom recently won at Daylesford, Shane Simpson who has just returned to the track and has a strong race car, Chris Fitzgerald, Joel Copeland, Rhys Collins, Matthew Brooks, Martin Heiner, and Nathan Shortis who are all extremely fast locals and some other out of towners keen to mix it with the North East’s best Sports Sedan racers. Winning the ‘Darren Levy Memorial’ is a big deal and whomever wins this one would have earnt it big time, with this line up.

Standard Saloons, Junior Sedans and a great field of Ladies Sedan races are the supporting classes for this Saturday night.

The Demolition closes the nights event with Codyy Shmal and John Patton amongst those in the event. Codyy recently suggesting he was going to retire from Demolition Derby’s for a while to concentrate on racing and Club President Patton who just last week returned to racing in amongst the protaganists.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged 6 through to 16, children under 6 free.

The gates to the public open from Midday and racing begins from 5pm.

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

AMCA NATIONAL VICTORIAN TITLE
Steve Price – Queensland 6
Frank Thierry – Victoria 7
Zac Tyson – South Australia 7
Stephen Hopkins – Victoria 8
Shane Cartwright – New South Wales 11
Rodney Bassett – Tasmania 13
Matt Hardy – Queensland 15
Daniel Brooks – Tasmania 22/Tas 1
Hugene Charvat – Victoria 22
Raymond Kime – New South Wales 22
Darren McCarthy – Victoria 24
Shane Newstead – New South Wales 27
Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28
Steve Potts – Queensland 32
Darren Bloom – Victoria 36
Neale Peachey – Victoria 51
Tim Reidy – Victoria 79/SA 1
Peter Markulin – New South Wales 91
Dean Heseltine – Victoria 93
Cody Simmons – Queensland 93

COMPACT SPEEDCARS VICTORIA TITLE
Mark Heaton – Australia 1/ NSW
Daniel James – Victoria 3
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Mark Cecil – Victoria 7
Justin Paull – Victoria 12
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Scott Thomson – Victoria 17
Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34
David Hutchinson – Victoria 35
Duane Cordina – Victoria 41
Aaron Stubbs – Victorian 46
Brad Forgeard – New South Wales 55
Ashley Booker – Victoria 66
Shaun Robinson – New South Wales 73
Michael Conway – Victoria 77

LADIES OPEN SEDANS
Sarah Price – Nyora 7
Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8
Kayla Mannix – Mount Beauty 14
Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 16
Tracey Ingram – Nyora 43
Janie Patton – Wangaratta 67
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

DARREN LEVY MEMORIAL FOR SPORTS SEDANS
Jamie Paull – Victoria 1
Will Heiner – Mount Beauty 6
Andre Meunier – Rosedale 6
Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7
James Woods – Wangaratta 8
Chris Fitzgerald – Corowa 14
Tom McDonald – Mount Beauty 14
Joel Copeland – Corowa 23
Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27
Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29
Nathan Shortis – Nyora 37
Darren Shortis – Corowa 55
Dennis Reid – Alexandra 64
Matt Brooks – Wangaratta 65
Janie Patton – Wangaratta 67
Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72
Jason Judd – Nyora 38/87
Martin Heiner – Mount Beauty 98

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Sarah Price – Nyora 7
Adam Brezovnik – Corowa 13
Brendon Eames – Corowa 16
Keith Cattermole – Corowa 17
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Scott McAuliffe – Corowa 25
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67
Tracey Ingram – Nyora 76
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
Travis Thorne – Wangaratta 89

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS
Marcus McLean – Corowa 7
Kane Roberts – Corowa 13
Riley Balins – Corowa 21
Jordan Tewksbury – Wangaratta 53
Damon Ingram – Nyora 76

VSC 1200 JUNIORS
Brock Johnson – Corowa 23
Riley Taylor – Nyora 25
Bryce Leek – Nyora 29
Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

