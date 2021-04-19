Wangaratta season to close with a bang, two Victorian Titles, a memorial and a demolition derby

This Saturday night the Wangaratta Speedway season comes to a close in the biggest way, when three major race events headline the racing portion of the night before fans get sent home happy with a crazy Demolition Derby finale that involves a lot of race drivers trying to tear apart the car the Wangaratta Speedway Club’s President John Patton will be in.

Drivers from interstate have entered both the AMCA Nationals and the Compact Speedcars Victorian titles whilst drivers from around Victoria are nominated in the Club’s prestigious ‘Darren Levy Memorial’ for Sports Sedans.

From 5pm on Saturday fans will be able to sit back and enjoy a terrific event with twenty mostly 350ci powered V8 AMCA Nationals firing around the number one Speedway of the North East. The nominations list is a whose who of stars with Tim Reidy a gun Victorian, Matt Hardy of Queensland, Steve Price also from Queensland, Shane Cartwright of New South Wales, Daniel Brooks of Tasmania, Darren McCarthy from Mildura, Raymond Kime of New South Wales, and Dean Heseltine another from Melbourne and the names keep filtering all the way through the list. There is every chance a name we did not just mention wins the event. The Victorian title will be sensational for the AMCA Nationals, hold on to your hat’s race fans.

There is more though, with the 1000cc plus Compact Speedcars powered at this meeting all by motorbike engines providing a strong entry list also with Australian Champion Mark Heaton from New South Wales down to defend his Victorian title champion status against fifteen other race stars.

Victorian’s such as Justin Paull, Mark Cecil from the Goulburn Valley, Scott Thomson from Wangaratta, Ash Booker, Michael Conway, Tania Hallett, Mark Hutchinson, Daniel James another from the Goulburn Valley and Kyle Sharpe from New South Wales into a terrific event with so many drivers on track that could win the Victorian title.

In Sports Sedan competition the two time Victorian Sports Sedan Champion Jamie Paull has top billing in the line-up that includes North East born and raised Andre Meunier whom recently won at Daylesford, Shane Simpson who has just returned to the track and has a strong race car, Chris Fitzgerald, Joel Copeland, Rhys Collins, Matthew Brooks, Martin Heiner, and Nathan Shortis who are all extremely fast locals and some other out of towners keen to mix it with the North East’s best Sports Sedan racers. Winning the ‘Darren Levy Memorial’ is a big deal and whomever wins this one would have earnt it big time, with this line up.

Standard Saloons, Junior Sedans and a great field of Ladies Sedan races are the supporting classes for this Saturday night.

The Demolition closes the nights event with Codyy Shmal and John Patton amongst those in the event. Codyy recently suggesting he was going to retire from Demolition Derby’s for a while to concentrate on racing and Club President Patton who just last week returned to racing in amongst the protaganists.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged 6 through to 16, children under 6 free.

The gates to the public open from Midday and racing begins from 5pm.

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

Wangaratta Speedway Club wishes to acknowledge and thank their supporters including

Burson Auto Parts

Country Concrete

Edge FM

Jabek Transport

Kore Concreting

Keam Fertiliser

North East Fasteners

Robinson Truck Repairs

Rouse Transport

Snap-On Albury

Solimo Towing

Thomo’s Cash 4 Scrap

Ussher Plumbing and Concreting

Wangaratta Spring Works

AMCA NATIONAL VICTORIAN TITLE

Steve Price – Queensland 6

Frank Thierry – Victoria 7

Zac Tyson – South Australia 7

Stephen Hopkins – Victoria 8

Shane Cartwright – New South Wales 11

Rodney Bassett – Tasmania 13

Matt Hardy – Queensland 15

Daniel Brooks – Tasmania 22/Tas 1

Hugene Charvat – Victoria 22

Raymond Kime – New South Wales 22

Darren McCarthy – Victoria 24

Shane Newstead – New South Wales 27

Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28

Steve Potts – Queensland 32

Darren Bloom – Victoria 36

Neale Peachey – Victoria 51

Tim Reidy – Victoria 79/SA 1

Peter Markulin – New South Wales 91

Dean Heseltine – Victoria 93

Cody Simmons – Queensland 93

COMPACT SPEEDCARS VICTORIA TITLE

Mark Heaton – Australia 1/ NSW

Daniel James – Victoria 3

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Scott Thomson – Victoria 17

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

David Hutchinson – Victoria 35

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victorian 46

Brad Forgeard – New South Wales 55

Ashley Booker – Victoria 66

Shaun Robinson – New South Wales 73

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

LADIES OPEN SEDANS

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8

Kayla Mannix – Mount Beauty 14

Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 16

Tracey Ingram – Nyora 43

Janie Patton – Wangaratta 67

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

DARREN LEVY MEMORIAL FOR SPORTS SEDANS

Jamie Paull – Victoria 1

Will Heiner – Mount Beauty 6

Andre Meunier – Rosedale 6

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

James Woods – Wangaratta 8

Chris Fitzgerald – Corowa 14

Tom McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Nathan Shortis – Nyora 37

Darren Shortis – Corowa 55

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 64

Matt Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Janie Patton – Wangaratta 67

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Jason Judd – Nyora 38/87

Martin Heiner – Mount Beauty 98

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Adam Brezovnik – Corowa 13

Brendon Eames – Corowa 16

Keith Cattermole – Corowa 17

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Scott McAuliffe – Corowa 25

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67

Tracey Ingram – Nyora 76

Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88

Travis Thorne – Wangaratta 89

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Marcus McLean – Corowa 7

Kane Roberts – Corowa 13

Riley Balins – Corowa 21

Jordan Tewksbury – Wangaratta 53

Damon Ingram – Nyora 76

VSC 1200 JUNIORS

Brock Johnson – Corowa 23

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Ends Release.