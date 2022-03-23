> News Extra > Speedway

Wangaratta City Raceway keeps the big events coming – Australian title for Compact Speedcars this week

By Media Release

Thursday 24th March, 2022 - 9:23am

The hard-working volunteers and the sensational club committee at Wangaratta City Raceway have another big event this Saturday night as the Australian Compact Speedcars headlines the night from 5pm Saturday with cars from as far as Queensland attempting to leave North Eastern Victoria as the national champion. Production Sedans and all the club classes will be supporting the big event this weekend giving something for everybody in the way of action.

Australian champion Mark Heaton from New South Wales will be in town to defend his crown and he will be up against our very own Victorian top gun Justin Paull a former national champion himself and the current Victorian champion.

Those two drivers may well have the trophies to show they are the best at the moment, however there is a long line of competitors fans should watch out for that are keen to knock them off the top perch. Craig Hickey (NSW), Kyle Sharp (NSW), Alan Day (NSW), Harry Stewart (QLD), Andrew Parkes (QLD), Matt O’Neill (QLD), Louis Rodriguez (VIC), Mark Cecil (VIC) and Michael Conway (VIC) are just some of those names, leaving out possible others.

The little pocket rockets are sensational to watch, they hike their wheels around the turns, when they crash they crash big, however the best part is they get right up close to each other and get around real fast. Come and enjoy the Compact Speedcar national title this Saturday night.

Two times national champion Trevor Mills and former national champion and Wangaratta racer Chris Lack lead the field of Production Sedans this weekend. Scott Hawkins from Leeton comes for a hit out. Marcus Maclean is back in the Junior Sedans, and he will battle with Marty Bassett who he already has had some great battles with this season, Riley Balins will look to continue his consistency this season.

Trevor Evans and Daniel Joosten should be towards the front in the Standard Saloon field however the fly in the ointment, is Daniel Kettles a new driver with strong racing ability shown in other categories in his career so far. Kellie Lamb is the top gun this week in the Ladies Sedans line-up with the likes of Janie Patton, Bianca Brown, Katie Meyer, and Tay Cummins keen to give her a real run for the win. Meyer is more than capable of victory having raced in very competitive Sports Sedan fields.

In Sports Sedan action Martin Heiner is back again and he has some competition from the likes of Ken Mankey, Jackson Barneveld, Adrian Brown, and Meyer doing double duties, to contend with. Heiner is very good; it will take a strong run to get the win over him this Saturday.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.
Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

Wangaratta Speedway Club wishes to acknowledge and thank their supporters
NOMINATIONS
ASSOCIATED POWDER COATING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR COMPACT SPEEDCARS
AUS 1 Mark Heaton
ACT 76 Con Buurveld
NSW 2 Craig Hickey
NSW 27 Daniel Brown
NSW 30 Matt Wark
NSW 33 Cheyne Williams
NSW 34 Kyle “The Bungendore Bandicoot” Sharpe
NSW 43 Andrew Coppock
NSW 44 Ben Fairfax
NSW 59 Rod Saville
NSW 73 Shaun Robinson
NSW 75 Alan Day
QLD 11 Harry Stewart
QLD 14 Andrew Parkes
QLD 38 Matt O’Neill
QLD 63 Richard Treanor
VIC 6 Mark Hutchinson
VIC 7 Mark Cecil
VIC 9 Glen Wiles
VIC 11 Louis Rodriguez
VIC 12 Justin Paull
VIC 15 Tania Hallett
VIC 19 Nathan Caddy
VIC 22 Joe Lostitch
VIC 23 Chris Curren
VIC 25 Matt Papa
VIC 32 Andrew Wiles
VIC 34 Gavin Cooper
VIC 46 Aaron Stubbs
VIC 77 Michael Conway

SSV PRODUCTION SEDANS
Chris Lack – Wangaratta 4
Scott Hawkins – Leeton 5
Trevor Mills – Gilgandra 10
Chris Fitzgerald – Wangaratta 14
Jack Bear – Corowa 19
Tom Barnard – Wangaratta 69
David Parker – Wangaratta 71

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS
Cooper Lack – Wangaratta 4
Marcus Maclean – Corowa 7
Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7
Riley Balins – Corowa 21
Cobie McGraw – Corowa 39
Marty Bassett – Corowa 66
Mia Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Adam Brezovik – Mount Beauty 14
Scott McAuliffe – Corowa 25
Daniel Joosten – Corowa 46
Daniel Kettle – Wangaratta 49
Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67

VSC LADIES’ OPEN SEDANS
Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 16
Janie Patton – Wangaratta 17
Taleiha Johnston – Wangaratta 49
Bianca Brown – Alexandra 68
Tay Cummins – Wangaratta 69
Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76
Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77
Pauline Fell – Daylesford 97

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Kenneth Mankey – Wangaratta 16
Alex Gouveia – Wangaratta 17
Nick Hill – Corowa 55
Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68
Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76
Adrian Brown – Alexandra 87
Pauline Fell – Daylesford 97
Martin Heiner – Mount Beauty 98

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson