Wangaratta City Raceway begins this Saturday with something for everybody

Racing at Wangaratta City Raceway resumes with a new season this Saturday night and the North East is very much looking forward to it after Wahgunyah begun last Saturday night. Dusting off after Covid is the Production Sedans with round one of their track series along with the beginning of the last series for the Sports Sedan Darren Levy Memorial.

The Street Stocks and Compact Speedcars will visit along with the Grand Prix Midgets along with Standard Saloons, Ladies Sedans and Junior Sedan racing.

Some of the best Production Sedan race drivers in Australia are entered with Trevor Mills from Corowa and Stephen Laidlaw from Morwell both two times national champions, Dehne Sparrow from Hamilton, and the McAllister brothers from the Goulburn area of New South Wales coming into Wangaratta to compete with Brendan Harper a Wangaratta member racer and Chris Lack a Wangaratta man who also is a former national champion of the class.

In Sports Sedans where we see eight-cylinder engines up against six-cylinder engines, the Darren Levy Memorial will end this season after some time of competing in honour of Darren. Former two times Victorian champion in the Sports Sedan class Jamie Paull is entered as is Josh Service and Andrew Jordan are tough to beat from Melbourne also. Locally Jay Nicolaisen, Craig Cottier, Nathan Shortis, Rhys Collins, and Matt Brooks are just some of the Wangaratta and surrounds drivers looking to pick up the win.

Club members Shane and Felicity Roycroft will compete in the Street Stocks having round up some of their friends from New South Wales to come down and compete also. The action should be terrific with a Victoria vs NSW battle for all to enjoy in a class that fans will see compete either left or right hand down depending on a coin toss at the gate. Shane Ardley third at the Blue Ribbon Hannabury Memorial last season will also figure strongly.

In the mostly motorbike engine powered Compact Speedcars, a thirteen-car field is a great start and all drivers keen to race on Wangaratta Speedway as a tune up to this year’s Australian title at the venue. Justin Paull, Mark Cecil, Louis Rodriguez, Daniel James, Michael Conway, and Tania Hallett are just some of the names in a strong entry list of competitors.

Grand Prix Midgets battle between Yamaha engines and Suzuki engines will continue with entries including Ash Booker a former two times national champion and three times Victorian champion and last season’s club point score champion who will compete with two times point score champion Chris Fowler, Travis Florrimell, Benalla based racer Shawn Ward and last season’s B Grade class champion Mark Blackeby.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.

Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

NOMINATIONS ARE

DARREN LEVY MEMORIAL RD1 SPORTS SEDANS

James Woods – Wangaratta 8

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Craig Cottier – W34 (Wangaratta)

Jay Nicolaisen –Wang34 (Wangaratta) 34

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Nathan Shortis – Wangaratta 55

Brendan Harper – Wangaratta 58

Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Micheal Van Den Born – Wangaratta 68

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

PRODUCTION SEDANS ROUND 1 TRACK SERIES

Chris Lack – Wangaratta 4

Trevor Mills – NSW 10

Benny Barker – Hamilton 13

Jack Bear – Corowa 19

Jaiden Healey – NSW 29

Stephen Laidlaw – Rosedale 30

Craig McAllister – NSW 32

Damien McAllister – ACT 32

Brendan Harper – Wangaratta 58

Tom Barnard – Wangaratta 69

Dinky Parker – Wangaratta 71

Dehne Sparrow – Hamilton 91

Ray Ussher – Wangaratta 98

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Josh Delarue – Wangaratta 5

Warrick Howie – Wangaratta 7

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8

Adam Brezovik- Mount Beauty 13

Brendan Eames – Corowa 16

Peter Homer – Wangaratta 44

Daryl Joosten – Corowa 46

Brendan Damico – Wangaratta 66

Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67

Paul Campbell – Wangaratta 88

VSC LADIES’ OPEN SEDANS

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8

Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13

Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 16

Emily Mason – Wangaratta 65

Tay Cummins – Mount Beauty 69

Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Cooper Lack – Wangaratta 4

Marcus Maclean – Corowa 7

Tom Little – Corowa 9

Riley Balins – Corowa 21

Toby Parks – Alexandra 36

Cobie McGraw – Corowa 39

Michael Sayers – Mount Beauty 69

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS

Jack Ward – #4

Daniel Meredith – #8

Mark Blackeby – #10

Chris Fowler – #13

Matt Kamolins – #22

Shawn Ward – #44

Ashley Booker – #50

Travis Florrimell – #81

COMPACT SPEEDCARS

Daniel James – #3

Mark Hutchinson – #6

Mark Cecil – #7

Glen Wiles – #9

Louis Rodriguez – #11

Justin Pall – #12

Tania Hallett – #15

Matt Papa – #25

Andrew Wiles – #32

Duane Cordina – #41

Aaron Stubbs – #46

Michael Conway – #77

SSA STREET STOCKS

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 5

Corey Foyle – NSW 5

Shane Ardley – Nyora 11

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Benny Cartwright – NSW 38

Christina Jones – NSW 59

Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Darren Henderson – NSW 89

