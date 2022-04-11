> News Extra > Speedway

Victorian title triple header this Easter weekend at Alexandra Speedway

By Media Release

Tuesday 12th April, 2022 - 8:13am

With racing this coming Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Alexandra Speedway is once again going to be hive of activity with not one, not two, but three Victorian titles to be decided across the two nights of racing. The Speedway Sedans Victoria Junior Sedan title, the Victorian Speedway Council Junior Standard Saloon title, and the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedan title

Fresh from the national title this past weekend, the Speedway Sedans Victoria Juniors have a busy week ahead tuning and fixing cars and for some of the interstate competitors staying behind, a chance to site see around the beautiful Murrindindi Shire. Cars from as far as Western Australia, Queensland and down from Tasmania are all competing with many local Alexandra members keen to win one of the two big titles this week. Watch for Linken and River Paterson, Jayden Bryant, Breanna Simpson, and Jack Randall as just some of the Alexandra member drivers seeking victory.

In the Junior Standard Saloon Victorian title, the field is the biggest for around fifteen years. The class is predominately a Gippsland dominated class with South East Melbourne and South Gippsland youngsters and Latrobe Valley youngsters at the front of the class. Damon Ingram from Warragul will defend his crown at Alexandra. His toughest competition will come from Linken Paterson of the Alexandra club who will be competing across two classes all weekend. Harry Cecil, Owen Cecil, Nathan Miles, and Beau Stuchbery are others that have been mixing it with Damon this season whilst Blake Smith, Chase Ingram, Dylan Barrow, Hunter Carey, Rhys Meakins, and Tyler McDermott are other racers to keep an eye on. Barrow in particular just won his own Victorian title in the Open Sedan Junior class at Wahgunyah on Sunday.

Sports Sedans are the premier club class in the North East of Victoria and the Goulburn Valley. Damien Miller a former champion and last start winner at Alexandra in the class almost setting new class track records, is the favourite heading into race night. Damien’s brother Brendan is in the line-up and runs just as hard and fast and other Alexandra club members capable of a title victory including Josh Service, Luke Fallon, Robert Garlick and Steve Kershaw. Local competitors will be up against drivers from Bendigo, Echuca, Wangaratta, and across the South East of Melbourne.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Friday starts from 2pm, gates are open to the public from 11am at a cost covering both days for the weekend of $150 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $60 per adult and $30 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

NOMINATIONS
SPEEDWAY SEDANS VICTORIA JUNIOR VICTORIAN TITLE
Carter Metcalfe – Australia 1 / Mildura 10
Kayne Dellar – Australia 2 / West Australia 95
Beau Oldfield – Australia 5 / West Australia 84
Aidan Rigby – Australia 3 / Queensland 28
Billy Macdonald – Queensland 2
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5
Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5
Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7
Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7
Blake Glynn – Avalon 8
Brody Day – West Australia 8
Rye Orme – Alexandra 9
Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9
Breanna Simpson – Alexandra 10
Kurtis Peall – Queensland 11
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Brodie Hollyman – Queensland 12
Billy McBride – Alexandra 13
Will Shore – Mildura 15
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
AJ Macdonald – Queensland 17
Jaiden Santin – New South Wales 17
Sophie Santin – New South Wales 18
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19
JJ Hamilton – Queensland 19
Harry Cecil – Nyora 21
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
Braydon Kane – Tasmania 23
Harry Fowler – Queensland 23
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25
Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25
Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27
Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29
Bryce Leek – Nyora 29
Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33
Toby Parks – Alexandra 43
River Spitzbarth – Northern Territory 43
Aaron Tranter – South Australia 45
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Lachie Bull – Swan Hill 51
Jack Murphy – ACT 55
Logan Mair – Nyora 61
Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62
James Oliver – Alexandra 63
Brandan Austen – Tasmania 65
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Stevie Smith – Tasmania 73
Will Fallon – Alexandra 77
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOON TITLE
Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88
Blake Smith – Moe 10
Breanna Walker – Rosedale 50
Chase Ingram – Nyora 67
Damon Ingram -Victoria 1 / Nyora 76
Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96
Dylan Barrow – Ballarat 17
Harry Cecil – Victoria 3 / Nyora 56
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95
Jack Braz – Ballarat 9
Jack Stewart – Rosedale 5
Jackie-Anne Angus – Nyora 19
Justin Angus – Nyora 91
Kaine Smith – Moe 11
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 69
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Noah Collette – Alexandra 21
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 82
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24
Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48
Toby Parks – Alexandra 36
Tom Braz – Rosedale 14
Tyler McDermott – Rosedale 5
Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20

VSC SPORTS SEDANS VICTORIAN TITLE
Andre Meunier – Corowa 45
Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5
Brendon Miller – Alexandra 6
Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9
Damien Miller – Drouin 6
Danny Cox – Nagambie 62
Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82
Harry Orme – Alexandra 99
Hohepa Otimi – Drouin 95
Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22
Jack Brennan – Alexandra 34
Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68
Jamie Paull – Nyora 42
Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 73
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Kenneth Mankey – Wangaratta 86
Lucas Walker – Heartland 23
Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77
Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65
Nathan O’Brien – Nagambie 11
Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13
Rob Lock – Bendigo 42
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Shane O’Brien – Nagambie 54
Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7
Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Steven Akil – Alexandra 52
Matthew Ismail – Alexandra 40 (late nom)

