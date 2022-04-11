Victorian title triple header this Easter weekend at Alexandra Speedway

With racing this coming Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Alexandra Speedway is once again going to be hive of activity with not one, not two, but three Victorian titles to be decided across the two nights of racing. The Speedway Sedans Victoria Junior Sedan title, the Victorian Speedway Council Junior Standard Saloon title, and the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedan title

Fresh from the national title this past weekend, the Speedway Sedans Victoria Juniors have a busy week ahead tuning and fixing cars and for some of the interstate competitors staying behind, a chance to site see around the beautiful Murrindindi Shire. Cars from as far as Western Australia, Queensland and down from Tasmania are all competing with many local Alexandra members keen to win one of the two big titles this week. Watch for Linken and River Paterson, Jayden Bryant, Breanna Simpson, and Jack Randall as just some of the Alexandra member drivers seeking victory.

In the Junior Standard Saloon Victorian title, the field is the biggest for around fifteen years. The class is predominately a Gippsland dominated class with South East Melbourne and South Gippsland youngsters and Latrobe Valley youngsters at the front of the class. Damon Ingram from Warragul will defend his crown at Alexandra. His toughest competition will come from Linken Paterson of the Alexandra club who will be competing across two classes all weekend. Harry Cecil, Owen Cecil, Nathan Miles, and Beau Stuchbery are others that have been mixing it with Damon this season whilst Blake Smith, Chase Ingram, Dylan Barrow, Hunter Carey, Rhys Meakins, and Tyler McDermott are other racers to keep an eye on. Barrow in particular just won his own Victorian title in the Open Sedan Junior class at Wahgunyah on Sunday.

Sports Sedans are the premier club class in the North East of Victoria and the Goulburn Valley. Damien Miller a former champion and last start winner at Alexandra in the class almost setting new class track records, is the favourite heading into race night. Damien’s brother Brendan is in the line-up and runs just as hard and fast and other Alexandra club members capable of a title victory including Josh Service, Luke Fallon, Robert Garlick and Steve Kershaw. Local competitors will be up against drivers from Bendigo, Echuca, Wangaratta, and across the South East of Melbourne.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Friday starts from 2pm, gates are open to the public from 11am at a cost covering both days for the weekend of $150 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $60 per adult and $30 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;

NOMINATIONS

SPEEDWAY SEDANS VICTORIA JUNIOR VICTORIAN TITLE

Carter Metcalfe – Australia 1 / Mildura 10

Kayne Dellar – Australia 2 / West Australia 95

Beau Oldfield – Australia 5 / West Australia 84

Aidan Rigby – Australia 3 / Queensland 28

Billy Macdonald – Queensland 2

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8

Brody Day – West Australia 8

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9

Breanna Simpson – Alexandra 10

Kurtis Peall – Queensland 11

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Brodie Hollyman – Queensland 12

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Will Shore – Mildura 15

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

AJ Macdonald – Queensland 17

Jaiden Santin – New South Wales 17

Sophie Santin – New South Wales 18

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19

JJ Hamilton – Queensland 19

Harry Cecil – Nyora 21

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Braydon Kane – Tasmania 23

Harry Fowler – Queensland 23

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

River Spitzbarth – Northern Territory 43

Aaron Tranter – South Australia 45

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Lachie Bull – Swan Hill 51

Jack Murphy – ACT 55

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Brandan Austen – Tasmania 65

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Stevie Smith – Tasmania 73

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOON TITLE

Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88

Blake Smith – Moe 10

Breanna Walker – Rosedale 50

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Damon Ingram -Victoria 1 / Nyora 76

Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96

Dylan Barrow – Ballarat 17

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3 / Nyora 56

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

Jack Braz – Ballarat 9

Jack Stewart – Rosedale 5

Jackie-Anne Angus – Nyora 19

Justin Angus – Nyora 91

Kaine Smith – Moe 11

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 69

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Noah Collette – Alexandra 21

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 82

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Toby Parks – Alexandra 36

Tom Braz – Rosedale 14

Tyler McDermott – Rosedale 5

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20

VSC SPORTS SEDANS VICTORIAN TITLE

Andre Meunier – Corowa 45

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Brendon Miller – Alexandra 6

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Damien Miller – Drouin 6

Danny Cox – Nagambie 62

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

Hohepa Otimi – Drouin 95

Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22

Jack Brennan – Alexandra 34

Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 73

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Kenneth Mankey – Wangaratta 86

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77

Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Nathan O’Brien – Nagambie 11

Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13

Rob Lock – Bendigo 42

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Shane O’Brien – Nagambie 54

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Steven Akil – Alexandra 52

Matthew Ismail – Alexandra 40 (late nom)

