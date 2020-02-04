Victorian title at Drouin Speedway this Sunday for Unlimited Sedans

This Sunday Drouin Speedway will host it’s first Victorian title of the season when the Victorian Speedway Council Unlimited Sedans do battle, on the same schedule the Mini Sprints are back for the Mighty Mouse Magic honouring the late Colin Lindell a Drouin member when he was with us and all the Drouin Standard Saloon regulars in Open, Ladies and Junior classes.

The Victorian title for Unlimited Sedans has attracted fourteen competitors all champing at the bit to compete given their last state title was two seasons ago. The champion at the last title Warrick Taylor from Cranbourne is back to compete as is the runner up Sean Lister from Geelong. There is a contingent of Drouin registered machines competing driven by Darren Nelson, Hans Lovski, Daryl Nicolson and Darren Forrest with the drivers all being as good a shot as anybody for the podium place or title win. Eastern Suburbs racers Lennie Bonnici and Peter Cox are a couple others to seriously watch out for, Bonnici is the Endurance Speedway king and Cox has a victory at the last Drouin start for the class this season under his belt.

In the Mini Sprints Wonthaggi race drivers Owen and Darren Schnoor and South Eastern Suburbs racer Andrew Burleigh are all very quick and winning the Mighty Mouse Magic is an important deal in the course of the season, they will all be keen to take victory ahead of the rest of the field.

Seventeen Junior racers have nominated to compete with current Victoria number four driver Jack Yeomans leading the list of entrants that includes the likes of Matt Shankland, Nathan Miles, Owen and Harry Cecil and Bailey Bennett. The kids are sensational and each of them improve the more racing they do.

Almost thirty competitors will go up against each other in the Open Standard Saloons that allows men and women to compete together. Jeff Blencowe has proven very difficult to defeat this season winning feature events at Nyora and Drouin already. He starts as pre event favourite in this one with Travis Evans who won the Eliminator feature also in the mix. Leigh Gooding and Victor Benson all Drouin members will have their hands full with a long list of Rosedale and Bairnsdale drivers in town to try and take the chequered flag first.

Finally in Ladies competition Hayley Hutchins who started this season with a string of winning results will be keen to get back to the top of the list with another, however she will need to defeat the likes of Jemima Borkowski, Emily Ayre, Erin Mitchell and Kate Stuchbery to achieve a win.

Gates open from 10am. Racing starts at 2pm.

Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133

Drouin Speedway Clubs proud sponsors are;

Alberni Engineering,

Ampworks

Baw Shire

Berwick Legal

Bottom Pub Bunyip

Bunyip Bakery

Castrol

Flight Centre Warragul

Keena Fencing

Latrobe Waste and Recycling

Leigh and Anne Gooding

Longwarry Meatsafe

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Monckton Concrete

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Nar Goon Automotive

On Site Medical Response

Random Panda Photography

S S Plastering and Painting

Steel-Line

STR8 Bricklaying

TNT Auto Parts

Victorian Crane Trucks

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

NOMINATIONS

VICTORIAN UNLIMITED SEDAN TITLE

Sean Lister – Redline 4

Bob Price – Nyora 7

Darren Nelson – Drouin 8

Hans Lovski – Drouin 10

Trent Susol – Redline 15

Daryl Nicolson – Drouin 22

Johnny Young – Rosedale 25

Lennie Bonnici – Nagambie 33

Darren Forrest – Drouin 41

Warrick Taylor – Nyora 43

Peter Cox – Nagambie 62

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

Daniel Unternahrer – Alexandra 86

Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

MINI SPRINT MIGHT MOUSE MAGIC

Owen Schnoor – 4

Darren Schnoor – 6

Andrew Burleigh – 17

Jason Lynn – 24

Ally Moore – 26

Maureen Sell – 27

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Erin Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23

Kayla Saunders – Nyora 28

Sharlene Laidlaw – Drouin 41

Tab Bennett – Rosedale 77

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Emily Ayre – Rosedale 96

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 10

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Bailey Bennett – Nyora 13

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Jackie Angus – Nyora 19

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56

Deon Fythe – Bairnsdale 69

Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76

Nathan Bennett – Rosedale 77

William Hollier – Rosedale 81

Tyler McDermott – Car to be determined

OPEN STANDARD SALOONS

John Watson – Drouin 4

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Peter/Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Luke King – Nyora 16

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Leigh Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19

Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 23

Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23

Matt Saunders – Nyora 28

Ben Grey – Drouin 37

Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41

Kane Gibson – Rosedale 41

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Anthony Murray – Drouin 48

Scott Deville – Nyora 74

Mick Coomer – Drouin 76

Travis Evans – Drouin 77

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Victor Benson – Drouin 96

Steven Danks – Rosedale 96

Ends Release.