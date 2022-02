VICTORIAN STATE CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROUND 1 SANDOWN INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

26-27 FEBRUARY 2022

PRESS RELEASE

This could be the start of something big. The re-emergence of grassroots motorsport in Victoria. Two hundred and ninety cars spread over eleven categories. Massive. It will be non-stop action at the “Home of Horsepower”. Be there. Feel the noise. Smell the grunt! Real racing. No parades. No demonstrations. No celebrities. From 9.00am to 5.00pm continuous, adrenaline charged motorsport at its most visceral.

Best of all we want you to come and be part of the action. Yes, spectators are welcome! Tickets are available to purchase on-line for access to the pits and grandstand-. One ticket, no extras, for a day or the whole weekend. The Red Hill area will be open to the public on Sunday only so bring a picnic, bring the family and sit on the grass and enjoy.

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/vscrc-round-1-sandown-2022-spectators-tickets-266487079027

While our preference is for you to buy tickets on line, we will accept payment (preferably cash) at the gate. Pits and Grandstand $20.00 Saturday, $30.00 Sunday or $40.00 for the weekend. Red Hill $20.00 per car. Children under 16 years of age are free.

Please note that we are compliant with all Victorian Government Covid restrictions. All patrons must be fully vaccinated to enter the venue.

Formula Ford

Formula Vee

Historic Touring Cars / BMW E30

HQ Holden

Hyundai Excel

Improved Production

MG / Invited British Sport Cars

Porsche 944 Challenge

Saloon Cars

Sports Cars

Sports Sedans

For further information please contact David Vernall

[email protected] or 0418 596 847