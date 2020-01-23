Victorian State Circuit Racing Championhips

PRESS RELEASE

VICTORIAN STATE CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROUND 1 SANDOWN 14-16 FEBRUARY 2020

This year the VSCRC are excited to announce that the Australian GT Trophy series will be coming to Sandown! Joining the Sports Cars, this welcome addition is sure to increase the quantity and quality of the grid; and provides a great opportunity to see some exotic machinery racing at the Home of Horsepower.

In addition, a strong entry of big banger Sports Sedans will add to the excitement. The ever popular Hyundai Excels will have a massive grid of over fifty cars closely followed by forty Improved Production cars.

Spectators can watch all the action from the Red Hill car park, the best vantage point at Sandown International Raceway!