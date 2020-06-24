LATEST

Victorian State Circuit Racing Championhips

Victorian State Circuit Racing Championhips

Thursday 25th June, 2020 - 9:51am

The executive of VSRS Incorporated acknowledges and supports the recent decision of the ASSA Vic committee in abandoning Round Four of the 2020 VSCRC, which was to be held at Sandown Raceway next month. In doing so, and on behalf of the entire motor sport community, we express our thanks to Gale and Colin Smith and the committee of the ASSA Vic, Trent Price and the administration of Motorsport Australia, and to the management of Sandown for their tireless effort and commitment to making this event occur. Sadly, it was not to be.

Our focus now turns to Round 5 of the VSCRC, which is scheduled for late September, at Phillip Island. As we are sure you can appreciate, this will be dependent upon regulations surrounding COVID-19, and we expect it may be at least three weeks before we have any substantive guidance from the Victorian government in that respect. We ask for your ongoing patience as we monitor the situation on a daily basis, and assure you that we will issue updates as soon as they become available.

Yours in motor sport
VSRS Exec

