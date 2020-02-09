LATEST:

Victorian State Circuit Racing Championhips

Victorian State Circuit Racing Championhips

Monday 10th February, 2020 - 10:15am

Round 1 Sandown 15-16 February

We are thrilled to announce that we now have the largest entry in more than ten years. Over 250 cars are confirmed to race next weekend at the ‘Home of Horsepower’!

Improved Production have a full grid of 40 cars which promises fantastic racing. Saloon Cars have 21 cars on the grid. This will be the largest grid they have had in a long time. The chance to race at Sandown in ideal conditions has attracted a number of interstate drivers- reviving the true Holden verses Ford rivalry.

Porsche 944 Challenge promises close and hard racing, with 20 of the Stuttgart Stormers let loose once the flag drops. MG and Invited British Sportscars have 28 fabulous cars lined up to do battle. Phil Chester, Vince Gucciardo and Robin Bailey will no doubt head qualifying in their 5 Litre V8 monsters.

All this backed up by the young guns of Formula Ford and Formula Vee who always provide close racing. Plus, HQ Holdens and BMW E30.

With 45 races over the weekend there will never be a dull moment. No demonstrations, parades or fill-ins. Entry includes access to the grandstand and the pits. Come along and mingle with the drivers, get up close and personal with the cars. Bring the kids – free entry under 16.

The Red Hill viewing area will be open on Sunday. Watch all the action from the best vantage point at the track from the comfort of your car. Bring a picnic or barby. High value entertainment.

Check us out on Facebook—facebook.com/vicstateraceseries, for all the latest news.

