Victorian 6 Hour Relay cancelled for 2020

Following the announcement by the Premier of Victoria, Mr Daniel Andrews on Tuesday 7th July 2020, concerning the lockdown of metropolitan Melbourne due to COVID-19, the organisers of the Victorian 6 Hour Relay were placed in the position where we would be unable to conduct the event and as such made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Victorian 6 Hour Relay.

We would like to thank all the teams who entered for 2020 and all officials who registered to be part of the event.

Our thanks also to Motorsport Australia and Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit for working with us to make the event safe and COVID-19 compliant.

The organisers of the Victorian 6 Hour Relay look forward to coming back in 2021 bigger and better.