LATEST

VIDEO: Feeney cuts first Super2 laps at SMP > View

Vettel would ‘probably’ return to Red Bull if drive on offer > View

Team Sydney searching for number one mechanic > View

How Indy Lights crash scuppered NASCAR chance for Morris > View

Grid takes shape for Super2/Super3 at SMP > View

Motorsport Australia confirms Shannons SMP date change > View

Haas resolves brake issues for Styrian Grand Prix > View

Ricciardo maintains Renault at front of midfield > View

Brad Jones Racing ‘in a good place’ amid ‘crazy times’ > View

BUCKET LIST: Porsche Ice Experience, Finland > View

GALLERY: Porsche Ice Experience, Finland > View

Supercars withdraws Super2's $500k prizemoney > View

Home » News Extra » National » Victorian 6 Hour Relay cancelled for 2020

Victorian 6 Hour Relay cancelled for 2020

Friday 10th July, 2020 - 3:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Following the announcement by the Premier of Victoria, Mr Daniel Andrews on Tuesday 7th July 2020, concerning the lockdown of metropolitan Melbourne due to COVID-19, the organisers of the Victorian 6 Hour Relay were placed in the position where we would be unable to conduct the event and as such made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Victorian 6 Hour Relay.

We would like to thank all the teams who entered for 2020 and all officials who registered to be part of the event.

Our thanks also to Motorsport Australia and Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit for working with us to make the event safe and COVID-19 compliant.

The organisers of the Victorian 6 Hour Relay look forward to coming back in 2021 bigger and better.

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com