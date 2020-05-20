Versor announced as data analytics partner

Versor, Australia’s leading Advanced Data Analytics specialist, enable their customers to unlock the value of their data.

They do this by being a specialist, end to end advanced data analytics organisation with an experienced leadership team and an exceptional delivery track record.

They transform their customers advanced data analytics capabilities through their powerful and unique intellectual property, ResultsNow®, which is proven in enterprises and across multiple industries.

In the Walkinshaw Andretti United garage, Versor will use their leading Data Science and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to assist with making better and faster decisions on race day, when milliseconds count, as well as providing powerful insights to improve long-term performance.

The partnership will make its on-track debut when Supercars return to racing on June 27 at Sydney Motorsport Park, with the resumption of the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

QUOTEBOARD

Ryan Walkinshaw, Director, Walkinshaw Andretti United

“It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Versor into our family, with what could be a game-changing partnership. Decisions in the garage have to be made in milliseconds, whether it’s pitting under a safety car or how much fuel to put in during the stop, so having their Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at our disposal is exciting for our entire team. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Dougall McBurnie, Founder and Managing Director, Versor

“This is a perfect partnership; an industry like Supercars with advanced engineering where gains are measured in milliseconds, a partner like Walkinshaw Andretti United who are a leading Supercars team looking for that competitive advantage using Data Analytics, and an industry leader in Data Analytics like Versor. This will be the intersection of where high performance meets data analytics and we co-create winning solutions that drive winning outcomes.”