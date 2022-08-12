Vernon driving for Kids with Cancer

Australian Production Car driver Jimmy Vernon is driving for Kids with Cancer.

In 2022, the Jimmy Vernon Racing Team is driving a Mitsubishi Evo X fighting in the Australian Production Car Championship, A1 class, driving for Kids with Cancer – dedicating each round to a child currently fighting paediatric cancer.

At just 25 years old, Jimmy Vernon is driving towards becoming a motoring name as well as striving to make a big difference in the lives of children and families who sadly, and too often devastatingly, experience paediatric cancer – with almost 800 children diagnosed with cancer every year.

The child will be featured on Jimmy’s helmet, and the kids and their families are being invited to a trackside day of fun and excitement to meet Jimmy and his team. Jimmy has also pledged 20 per cent of all corporate sponsorship funding to Kids with Cancer Foundation for 2022 and beyond.

All donations made to Kids with Cancer Foundation go towards supporting Kids with Cancer and their families through providing financial support, critical hospital salaries and infrastructure, cancer research, Care Packs, wigs and more.

To fund operational costs, Kids with Cancer Foundation runs three $2 ‘Winners Choice’ lotteries each year.

Kids with Cancer Foundation CEO Todd Prees, said Vernon is a great ambassador for the foundation.

“We are thrilled to have Jimmy Vernon as such a passionate Ambassador for Kids with Cancer.

“Jimmy has been involved for several years, actively helping with funding support, fundraising activities, and fun experiences like these track-side days.

“This year Jimmy and his team have truly taken their support to a huge new level, and one that will make an incredible difference in the lives of hundreds of kids with cancer and their families.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Jimmy, and to all our supporters who help us to make a difference in the lives of Kids with Cancer.”

Vernon said being an ambassador means the world to him.

“When I see the enthusiastic smiles on their faces at the racetrack, when I know I am making a difference in their lives, it means the world to me.

“To be in a position to show the family a fun day out enjoying the sunshine and fast cars, it’s a feeling that words can’t describe.”

Dominic and his journey with Ewings Sarcoma of the spine

Dominic, age 12, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma of the spine in May 2022. He is being treated at Queensland Children’s Hospital, with treatment including surgical intervention and chemotherapy.

“We are all working to support Dominic and his family through this challenging time,” Todd Prees said.

“The fact that Jimmy raced and won with Dominic on his helmet has certainly created great excitement.”

Ashton and his journey with Congenital Acute Myeloid Leukemia

In November 2020, at just five days old Ashton was diagnosed with Congenital Acute Myeloid Leukemia and started chemotherapy immediately at The Children’s Hospital Westmead. In November 2021, Ashton received a bone marrow transplant and since then has continued with regular appointments and check-ups, growing and developing every day – walking climbing, smiling, laughing and into everything. Kids with Cancer Foundation has been working with Ashton and his family to provide support throughout their challenging journey.

“Ashton was riding with me on my helmet all weekend during round one,” Vernon continued.

“The best part of the weekend was having Ashton and his family at the track to cheer me on.

“Seeing Ashton and his brother Levi get so excited about the race cars and the big gleaming smiles they both shared was really amazing and we were thrilled to win round for them.”