Veal Versus the Dynamic Duo

He may not have been successful in his first attempt to upstage East Coast Logistics Sprintcar Track Championship frontrunners Lachlan McHugh and Luke Oldfield, but rest assured that Australian champion Jamie Veal won’t shy away from the challenge when round eight is decided at Archerfield Speedway on Wednesday night (December 29). Veal was very good in the previous round on Sunday night, finishing third in the 35-lap feature race but, like more than 45 others so far this season, he wasn’t able to match the pace of the series leaders. Of the seven rounds completed so far this season, McHugh and Oldfield have collectively won six of them and, such has been their utter domination of the results, neither driver has finished off the podium on more than one occasion, which is a remarkable record given there are so many variables that can potentially have a significant influence on results.

Also featuring on the special mid-week fixture will be round eight of the McCosker Super Sedan Series and round five of the Shock Absorber Therapy AMCA Nationals Track Championship, along with Compact Speedcars, Formula 500 Juniors and Open A/Outlaw Sedans.

Whilst Veal is obviously desperate to change the current state of play, at the moment the only other driver to taste victory in a ECL Championship round this season is Tasmania’s Jock Goodyer. Whilst things didn’t quite go to plan on Sunday night when he collected the main straight wall and crashed out while running in sixth spot, Goodyer obviously knows how to develop and implement a race-winning strategy and will be back on Wednesday with another concerted effort to upstage the locals. Others travelling from interstate to take part include South Australia’s Brock Hallett and the NSW-based duo of Mark Attard and Mick Sauer, the latter having recently scored a feature race win in Lismore.

Potential front runners to strike trouble on Sunday included Aaron Kelly and Brent Kratzmann, both of whom bounced back from heat race crashes to finish inside the top ten and should certainly be in the mix on Wednesday if they can avoid a repeat of such mishaps. After a few weeks on the sidelines, Bryan Mann returns to the fold for this event and, as one of only half a dozen drivers in the field to have ever scored a Sprintcar feature race win at Archerfield, he might just bring the nous necessary to conjure another visit to victory lane. The previous round saw Ryan Newton continue his rapid rise, upstaging 20+ more experienced rivals to finish fourth in the feature race, with Randy Morgan again teasing the potential he is yet to fully realise with a fifth-place finish. In fact, the field is packed with youngsters looking to make their name in the most unforgiving of motorsport disciplines, with the likes of Jy Corbet, Taylor Prosser, Karl Hoffmans, Nicholas Whell and Trent Vardy all seeking that breakthrough moment that will thrust them into the spotlight.

A strong field has been secured for round eight of the McCosker Super Sedan Series, with Matt Pascoe and Michael Nicola leading the charge. Both have won the Australian Championship on three occasions in addition to accumulating a multitude of state title wins and successes in blue ribbon races across the country. Another former national titleholder in Steve Jordan is also in the field, along with defending series champion Sean Black and former Queensland Sprintcar champion Mitchell Gee. It is Josh McLaren who currently leads the series and he will be determined to maintain his position with a strong result on Wednesday, while Townsville’s Trent Wilson has also performed strongly here in recent seasons and is expected to again feature prominently in the results. The Super Sedan action will also feature several young drivers looking to make their mark, with the likes of Brad Pascoe, Zac Pascoe and Hayden Brims determined to upstage the established category top guns. All three are graduates from the Junior Sedan ranks and it is Brad Pascoe who has been the first to find his feet in the V8 ranks, having scored a feature race win in Roma earlier in the season and then following up with a runner-up result in Kingaroy just two weeks ago.

In the absence of his good mate and on-track nemesis Steve Potts from the entries, results so far this season would suggest an easy drive to victory for Bruce Marshall in the AMCA Nationals feature race. However, the return of former national champ Matt Hardy and an influx of teams from New South Wales will ensure that another Marshall victory is far from assured. Lewis Gamble, Darrell Kime, Raymond Kime, Blake Cotton and Max Cotton are all venturing north to boost a field that also includes perennial contender Steve Price, along with series regulars such as Graeme Holland, Scott Hitchcock and category rookie Maverick Dack, who has shown improved form with each outing.

Compact Speedcars have gathered a solid entry list which, assuming all nominated competitors turn up, will deliver their biggest field of the season thus far, with the return of Bodie Smith likely to offer up some competition to Matt O’Neill, who dominated their last show with ridiculous ease.

Gates open at 3.00pm for online ticketholders and general admission ticket sales are from 4.00pm, with early racing at 4.30pm. The main program, which will also feature Open A/Outlaw Sedans and the future stars of the Formula 500 Juniors, will get underway at 6.00pm.

East Coast Logistics Sprintcar Track Championship round eight nominations: Aaron Kelly, Adam Butler, Allan Woods, Andrew Baumber, Brent Kratzmann, Brock Hallett, Bryan Mann, Dan Moes, Dan Murray, Darren Jensen, Dave Fanning, Erin Vandereyden, Jamie Veal, Jock Goodyer, Jy Corbet, Karl Hoffmans, Kevin Britten, Kevin Titman, Kristy Bonsey, Lachlan McHugh, Libby Ellis, Luke Oldfield, Mark Attard, Mick Sauer, Nicholas Whell, Randy Morgan, Richie Robb, Ryan McNamara, Ryan Newton, Sam Bylsma, Steve Greer, Tarhlea Apelt, Taylor Prosser, Tim Farrell, Trent Vardy

McCosker Super Sedan Series round eight nominations: Barry Craft, Ben Robertson, Bob McCosker, Brad Pascoe, Hayden Brims, John Sheehan, Josh McLaren, Justin Randall, Matt Pascoe, Michael Hally, Michael Larsen, Michael Taylor, Mick Nicola, Mitchell Gee, Nicholas O’Keefe, Rod Enman, Ryan Cats, Sean Black, Steve Jordan, Tania Smith, Trent Wilson, Ty Pascoe, Zac Pascoe

AMCA Nationals nominations: Blake Cotton, Brett Robotham, Bruce Marshall, Darrell Kime, Graeme Holland, Jay Allen, Lewis Gamble, Mark Taylor, Matt Hardy, Maverick Dack, Max Cotton, Nik Stacey, Peter Greer, Raymond Kime, Russ Hardy, Scott Hitchcock, Shane Stacey, Steve Price, Troy Price

Compact Speedcar nominations: Dave Collins, Chris Serle-Thrussell, Mitchell Rooke, Harry Stewart, Andrew Parkes, Luke Williams, Andrew Rooke, Matt O’Neill, Richard Treanor, Brock Byrne, Gary Hudson, Clay Seaborne, Bodie Smith, Matt Warn, Dion Wilson

Open A/Outlaw Sedan nominations: Brad White, Colin Morris, Dylan Craft, Haiden Grantz, Keith Craft, Les Eismenger, Ricky Price. Robin Bains, Ron Hornbuckle, Travis Beasty, Wayne Kirkman

Formula 500 Junior nominations: Bailey Leeson, Charlie Bowen, Chey Corbet, Daisy Smith, Ewan Oliver, Jai Bateman, Sean Rae

