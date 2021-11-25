Valentino Astuti returns to action at Phillip Island

No tribute livery for Whincup at Bathurst 1000
Sandown to remain on Supercars calendar in 2022
Winton set for 2022 Supercars calendar absence
F1 champ Alain Prost has high expectations of Piastri
Hamilton to get engine boost for Saudi Arabia
Smith excited for sixth season with BJR
Audi factory superstar in for Bathurst TCR, GTWC rounds
Field locked in for Trans Am Bathurst 100
Rust returns to Bathurst 1000 broadcast team
Mostert set to race in TCR at Bathurst 1000
Another piece of puzzle in 2022 Supercars calendar confirmed