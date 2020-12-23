V8 Dirt Modifieds to headline Grafton action

The Christmas-New Year period is certainly an exciting time for everyone, especially when you are a speedway fan, and Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway has two nights – December 28 and January 2 – of exciting speedway action on show that is going to be headlined by the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

With the northern region of NSW well known as the hotbed for V8 Dirt Modifieds, a solid field of the region’s drivers, as well as visiting drivers from Queensland, will be running over the two nights on the Monday night of December 28 with the Christmas Cup event and then again on the Saturday night of January 2 with another of fast-paced action.

The V8 Dirt Modifieds, which are 600 plus horsepower V8 machines, have appeared at Grafton Speedway on one occasion earlier this season, and it saw two of the country’s best V8 Dirt Modified racers – Lismore’s Mark Robinson and current and five-time Australian Champion Kevin Britten – fighting it out in what was an exciting battle, which saw Robinson come out on top in the feature race narrowly ahead of Britten. Britten is looking forward to getting back to Grafton Speedway over the two nights in what is going to be a busy Christmas-New Year period of speedway racing for the V8 Dirt Modified class.

Apart from Britten, other V8 Dirt Modified racers looking to put on a show over the two nights of action at Grafton Speedway and finish at the pointy-end of the field are the likes of Chris and Dale Corbett, Christopher Polsen, Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth, Blake Eveleigh, Marley Weller, and young Victorian talent Todd Hobson.

Supporting the V8 Dirt Modifieds on December 28 are the AMCA Nationals, RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans classes, while on January 2, the support classes are going to consist of Wingless Sprints, AMCA Nationals, RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

The December 28 race meeting – Christmas Cup – will also see a spectacular fireworks display, which is no doubt going to complement all of the on-track speedway racing action.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway nightly entry prices:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High school children (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

The racing action at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on both nights begins at 5.30pm.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2019-20 season. Based in Grafton, along with their new store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hession’s Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more about Hession’s Auto Parts, you can contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.