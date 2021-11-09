V8 Action to Headline Season Opener

Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will blast into action for the 2021-22 season this Saturday night and headlining the night’s program is going to be the thundering V8 Dirt Modifieds.

Regarded as one of the most popular and fastest classes at Grafton Speedway, the V8 Dirt Modified brigade are looking to hitting the 400-metre for the first time of many during the 2021-22 season.

With a competitive field of 14 cars nominated, the front-running contenders in the V8 Dirt Modifieds are set to be locals and previous multiple feature-race winners Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth, Brayd Stephenson, the Corbett brothers Chris and Dale, and they will be met with a host of other out-of-town challengers, which is to be headed by last weekend’s season opening feature-race winner at Lismore Speedway Mitchell Randall, along with former NSW Champion Phil McNamara and impressive newcomer Luke Dunn.

The V8 Dirt Modifieds will battle it out over a total of three rounds of qualifying heat races over 10 laps each and then a 20-lap feature race.

Supporting the V8 Dirt Modifieds are going to be solid fields of RSA Street Stockers and AMCA Nationals, and both classes have attracted drivers from all over NSW.

Apart from the V8 Dirt Modifieds, RSA Street Stockers and AMCA Nationals, the other classes that are primed to be part of action for Grafton Speedway’s season opener race meeting include the Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more about Hessions Auto Parts, you can contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High school children (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

PLEASE NOTE: As per government regulations, anyone entering the Grafton Speedway venue will have to be double vaccinated and show proof via their vaccination certificate prior to gaining entry.

The racing action will begin at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on 208 Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.