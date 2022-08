Tyler Greenbury Racing made their presence felt at the recent Newcastle City Cup / Australian Kart Shakedown event.

Tyler Greenbury Racing had a team of six drivers across two classes ramping up their preparation for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship decider in a few weeks.

With team owner Tyler Greenbury and Australian Kart Championship podium place getter Thomas Gallagher leading the drivers, the team was in for a big weekend of racing.

Four drivers hit the track in the 30-kart field of TAG 125 in Tyler Greenbury, Thomas Gallagher, Lucas O’Connor, and Harrison Fox.

Gallagher led the charge in an extremely tough qualifying session, landing in seventh spot with Greenbury right behind him in eighth.

O’Connor was also very competitive just missing the top 10 in eleventh, with Fox down in 23rd looking to move forward.

Greenbury and Gallagher led the charge in the heats with Tyler having three top five finishes including a third in Heat 1, fourth in Heat 3, and fifth in Heat Four.

Gallagher raced consistently inside the top ten with three sixth placings and a seventh.

O’Connor raced well on the edge of the top ten, while Fox had two unfortunate DNF results but Harrison wasn’t giving up in moving up through the field.

Greenbury and Gallagher were right in the battle for the top five spots when an unfortunate incident brought Gallaghers charge to an end in the final.

Greenbury led the team home with fifth place in the final.

O’Connor came home just outside the top ten in position thirteen in another consistent display with Fox moving up to eighteenth in the final.

William Gallagher and Thomas Hunter were the Tyler Greenbury Racing duo in KA3 Junior looking to put their best foot forward.

Gallagher did a superb job in qualifying, landing himself just outside the top five in sixth overall.

Hunter was just outside the top ten in position twelve looking to move forward.

Gallagher was extremely consistent across the heats never leaving the top seven and having a highlight of fifth in Heat 3.

Hunter raced on the top ten in all heats with a tenth in heat three the highlight. An unfortunate DNF in heat four put him a little further back then planned and he now had the final to race forward.

A first corner incident in the final hurt Gallaghers finishing position putting him back in the field.

William was able to recover and make his way back into the top ten in a great recovery for ninth spot.

Hunter raced hard and wasn’t far behind just outside the top ten in position eleven overall.

Tyler Greenbury spoke post weekend on the teams results and their preparation for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship decider.

“We had a good weekend in preparation for the upcoming round of AKC,” Greenbury said.

“Our strategy this weekend was to use the event as a testing event.

“Some of our drivers had never been to the Newcastle circuit so it was vital they got this track time.

“We tried lots of setups and found good speed in some of the heat races.

“I’m looking forward to taking on the final round in a few weeks with the team.”

Tyler Greenbury Racing will be back at the Newcastle Kart Club in two weeks’ time for the championship decider.