Two days racing at Daylesford this weekend, the Formula 500s join in the fun

This Saturday and Sunday the Daylesford Speedway will again have two days of action on Saturday and Sunday with all club classes racing across the weekend and this includes great car counts in Modifieds and Ladies Sedans along with a large car count from the Standard Saloons and some fresh variety for fans from the Formula 500s and the 1200 Junior Sedans.

There will be some open wheel racing on the show with the Formula 500s to give some extra variety for race fans too.

For club Sedan racing Troy Desmond- Veal returns in the Daylesford Modifieds after some time away from racing and he is set to do battle with the likes of Jayden Humphrey, Rhys Daly, David Barrie, and Ian Bartlett. Barrie is fresh of a big win of national significance at Redline Raceway and will be keen to deliver where he grew up racing.

Daylesford Junior Sedans will once again pit Bailey and Reece Kakoschke in battle with each other and with Jhett Cruise. Hunter Carey returns to Daylesford after joining the club earlier in the season and Peyton Edwards- Daly will be vying for another podium result after the last meeting result.

Another terrific field of Ladies Sedan races and every show. RickyLee Basten, Jane Laidler, Rachel Robinson and Ebony Trainor are still at the top of the list with results on the board, however there is plenty of new Ladies keen to make a name for themselves.

Des Robinson and Glenn McCoubrie the club leading Street Stock racers will be up against Chris Hay, Lindsay Fox, Daniel Cater and Stephen Brook this weekend. It has been a little while since Robinson won his feature event earlier this season, he is due for another win, however McCoubrie is yet to win this season, it just might be his time.

Last week’s Swan Hill Standard Saloon winner Kiel Tripcony is in town to do battle with the likes of Andrew Cormack, Josh Cormack, Rick Stowe, and Bobby Devine. Difficult to pick a winner in this class as always, however Stowe is close to securing a win, it could be this weekend.

The 500cc motorcycle engine powered Formula 500s are in town with all competitors from the Swan Hill club, Jess Beddgood won last Saturday night and Nathan Caddy, Aaron Stubbs, Mal Gammon and Brendan and Jamie Crabbe will all do battle across two days racing to secure the Daylesford victory in a rare appearance away from Swan Hill.

1200cc Junior Sedans return with Arthur Hutchinson who has wins on the board at Daylesford leading the entry list. Jemma Woods had a podium result last weekend and is keen to win at Daylesford where she is also a member. Riley Taylor has some great recent results, and another podium is on the cards.

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

If you enter on day one and advise the ticket staff that you are coming for both race days the pricing is $25 for adults, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $15. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

The venue has catering food van on site and a canteen for cold drinks.

Racing begins at Midday and the, gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.30 and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 11

Daylesford Speedway club wish to thank the following sponsors;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Savoia Hotel – Hepburn Springs

Metro Fuels – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Red Ginger Thai Restaurant – Daylesford

Centre State Asphalting

Dean Miller Photography

KAK Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

Decci Racing

Rhetts Auto’s and Towing

NOMINATIONS

DAYLESFORD MODIFIEDS

Andrew Cormack – 12

Ashley and Josh Cormack – 13

Graham Smith – 15

Rhys Flavell – 21

Troy Desmond – Veal – 22

Jayden Humphrey – 24

Derek Higginbottom – 26

Rhys Daly – 35

Daniel East – 38

Brett Carrington – 47

Nathan Carrington – 48

Ian Bartlett – 77

David Barrie – 83

Steven Warlond – 87

Sonny Rarda – 88

Brian Graetz – 91

Codey Millican – 111

DAYLESFORD JUNIOR SEDANS

Jhett Cruise – 8

Shakiah Humphrey – 24

Blaize Majok – Edwards – 26

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Peyton Edwards- Daly – 35

Ben Carrington – 48

Amiley Botheras – 77

Hunter Carey – 95

DAYLESFORD LADIES’ SEDANS

Joanne Richardson – 12B

Sam Broome – 19B

Rachael Fox – 22

Shari McDonell – 26

Shelby Higginbottom – 35

Charmaine Bryans – 61N

Rachel Robinson – 63

Linda Verlinden – 73M

Chloe Graham – 73R

Heather McKean – 76B

Ebony Trainor – 77

Jane Laidler – 85

Richelle Jenner – 87

RickyLee Basten – 92

Hayley Stowe – 97B

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Lindsay Fox – 22

Chris Hay – 42

Des Robinson – 63

Glen McCoubrie – 66

Brandon Grant – 69

Daniel Carter – 73

Stephen Brook – 99

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Greg Hutchins – Portland 7

Rob Devine – Swan Hill 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Ashley & Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Nathan Hutchins – Portland 25

Kiel Tripcony – Swan Hill 34

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51

Rick Stowe – Nyora 61

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 71

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

VSC FORMULA 500s

Brendan Crabbe – Swan Hill 4

Jess Beddgood – Swan Hill 7

Jamie Crabbe – Swan Hill 8

Nathan Caddy – Swan Hill 10

Aaron Stubbs – Swan Hill 47

Mal Gammon – Swan Hill 63

VSC 1200 JUNIORS

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4 (Sunday)

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill – 6 (Sunday)

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Brock Stephenson – Redline 35

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

DAYLESFORD MECHANICS RACE

Dillon Excen – 26

Paul Botheras – 35

Daniel Kriss – 77

Aaron Vince – 87

Ends Release.