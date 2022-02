This Saturday night at Bairnsdale Speedway race fans will be treated to another terrific night’s action with three feature classes that include the Sprintcars, Limited Sportsman and the Ladies Standard Saloons whilst Standard Saloons and Division 2 Hot Rods will support the main events on a terrific night at the Speedway.

In Sprintcar action the last Sprintcar winner at Bairnsdale Dillon Siely returns to flight with tough competition to be provided by Adam Greenwood a recent winner at Rosedale, Alistair Bastian, Shane Steenholdt, and Michael Evans just some of the drivers entered, with many of them local East Gippsland based competitors. Some competitors will make the trip into town from the Latrobe Valley and West Gippsland to do battle with our local hot shots.

Nominations in the Ladies Standard Saloon 30 Lap Switch feature event has attracted Victorian champion Ally Morrison and Nyora club mate Sarah Price two of the front runners of the class to compete against the likes of Jemima Borkowski who won at Drouin two weeks ago, East Gippsland woman Danielle Solly who has some wins to her credit this season and experienced competitors Sharlene Laidlaw and Kate Stuchbery whom have both won in the last couple of seasons and Renae Parsons. It should be an excellent feature event where our Ladies shine.

The annual King of the Rock for Limited Sportsman has attracted all the top guns from the South West and Wimmera to join our local chargers. Jock Baker the Victorian champion and the runner up at the last state title Andrew Wilson are in the field as is Troy Curran the current South Australian champion. Add the likes of Craig Ansell, Katelyn Worthy, Bowen Donkers, and our very own Darren Adams and Mal Siely and the action should be flat out and full on at the front.

With the Victorian title for the Open Standard Saloon class at Bairnsdale on the March long weekend, a number of drivers are using Saturday as the last chance to get some laps in at Bairnsdale and make some decisions on set ups for their race cars. Mitch Foster, Shane and Chris Stewart, Nick Chrystie, Patrick Vuillermin, Josh Thomas, Andrew Cormack, Col and Jack Yeomans and Steven Dadswell are some of the competitors this Saturday night.

Rounding out the line-up is the Division 2 Hot Rods with Leigh Mitchell, Trent Wilson, and Troy Hutchison the three front runners this season set to resume battle, whilst the likes of Bobby Devine, Rob Tatterson and Jordan Haley will keep the pressure on those three and try to be a new winner this season.

With a 5.30pm start on race night, entry to either of these two events with Eftpos available, costs $25 for an adult, aged pensioners $15, Children aged 12 to 16 $8 each whilst all other children are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60. We have food and drink catering on sight with Eftpos at the canteen available, and you may bring your own liquor.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road, we are situated in Granite Rock. On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

Gates open from 1pm and racing begins at 5.30pm

NOMINATIONS

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS – CURTIS ENGINEERING 30 LAP SWITCH.

Ally Morrison – Victoria 1

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12

Lisa McInnes – Bairnsdale 13

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Michelle Overton – Bairnsdale 14

Michaela Workman – Bairnsdale 27

Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29

Sharlene Laidlaw – Drouin 41

Tash Kelly – Daylesford 66

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

Renae Parsons – Rosedale 80

LIMITED SPORTSMAN – KING OF THE ROCK

Jock Baker – Victoria 1

Andrew Wilson – Victoria 2

Troy Curran – South Australia 1

Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 14

Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25

Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26

David Knight – Bairnsdale 32

Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38

Russell Taylor – Corowa 43

Chris Woetjes – Bairnsdale 54

Malcolm Seily – Bairnsdale 87

Darren Adams – Bairnsdale 88

Bowen Donkers – Portland 99

VSC SPRINTCARS

Patrick Farry -13

Koby Noonan – 26

Michael Evans – 28

Adam Greenwood – 35

Brett Maxwell – 45

Shane Stevens – 48

Roddy Dennison – 51

Nigel Laity – 53

Alastair Bastian – 55

Kyle Mason -59

Ethan Bastian – 64

Peter Laity – 66

Dillon Siely – 87

Trent Nielsen – 88

Andrew Nielsen – 90

Dayn Bentvelzen – 96

Shane Steenholdt – 98

DIVI 2 HOTRODS

Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Jason Seymour – Moe 10

Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11

Rob Tatterson – Moe 11

Terry Crittenden – Bairnsdale 12

Mario Agius – Rosedale 12

Mel Tatterson – Moe 21

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

STANDARD SALOONS

Shane Stewart – Victoria 1

Chris Stewart – Victoria 2

Glen Pendlebury – Bairnsdale 7

Aaron Price – Nyora 7

Craig Smith – Moe 10

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Ashley & Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Mat McDermott – Rosedale 13

Craig/Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17

Nick Chrystie -Alexandra 25

Col Yeomans – Rosedale 24

Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 25

Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Dean Spring/Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 50

Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57

Shaunn Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Brett Pope – Bairnsdale 64

Stephen Overton – Daylesford 66

Corey Horter – Alexandra 73

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

Justin Smith – Moe 93

Don Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96

Written by

Dean Thompson

DMT Sports Media

For Bairnsdale Speedway Association