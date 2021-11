Turtle Wax, one of the world’s best known car care brands, has today been announced as Title Partner of the Trans Am Series.

The new title of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will take effect from this weekend’s penultimate round at Sydney Motorsport Park and extend to the full 2022 season.

The Turtle Wax Trans Am Series is the Australian version of Trans Am, a USA-based racing category which began in 1966 and through its current evolution remains a high-level form of American circuit racing.

Fittingly, the series’ new Title Partner also originated in the USA and possesses decades of history.

Turtle Wax was founded in 1944 when Chicago entrepreneur Benjamin Hirsch created the world’s first-ever bottled car wax. Today, Turtle Wax is a global leader in automotive spray wax, car wash, carpet and fabric care with product distribution in more than 90 countries.

The Turtle Wax brand will feature prominently across the front windscreen of every car in Trans Am, while drivers will compete for the Turtle Wax Pole Award in the final two qualifying sessions of the 2021 season.

From 2022, Trans Am teams will have the chance to win the Turtle Wax Best Presented Team Award, with cash prizes and Turtle Wax products on offer to the team displaying the highest standards of presentation at each round.

Quotes

Natalie Breen

Senior Brand Manager, Turtle Wax

“The Turtle Wax team is so excited to be partnering with the Trans Am Series in 2021 and 2022,” said Breen.

“With Trans Am and Turtle Wax both originating in the USA, we believe this is a solid partnership to continue to drive both brands with Australia’s car enthusiasts.”

Nestora Strintzos

General Manager – Commercial & Partnerships, Australian Racing Group

“Welcoming Turtle Wax as our series Title Partner represents a proud step for Trans Am, and adds another layer of credibility to a series genuinely on the rise with strong grid counts, an excellent on-track product and national, free-to-air television coverage,” said Strintzos.

“These attributes provide the platform for Turtle Wax to achieve successful brand outcomes through motorsport, and we look forward to working closely with our valued new partner to do just that.”