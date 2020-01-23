Track Championship resumes on Saturday

It is Sprintcar time again this Saturday night (January 25) as the battle for the East Coast Logistics Track Championship heats up in the wake of the Donny Schatz domination over the Christmas/New Year period and the disappointment of the Australian Open being curtailed by inclement weather. The absence of several series regulars contesting the Grand Annual Classic in Warrnambool should only serve as extra motivation for competitors to secure themselves a place on the podium. In fact, there has never been a better opportunity for drivers to step up and stake their claim as championship contenders. Also on the program will be round six of the American Tire and Racing Services Midget Series, plus Compact Speedcars, Open Sedans, RSA Sedans and Ford vs Holden vs Sigma sedans.

Currently in his first full season of Sprintcar competition, Aaron Kelly sits atop the East Coast Logistics Track Championship standings following the remarkable run of success from perhaps the best substitute driver ever in Donny Schatz. With three round wins from as many starts, Schatz propelled the Kelly Racing #7 to the top of the points table, but leaving the youngster with plenty to do if he is to maintain his position through the remaining eight rounds of racing. Having also called upon a substitute driver in Chad Ely to keep himself in championship contention, Kevin Titman sits second overall at the moment, just 36 points behind Kelly. Since winning the opening round back in October, Titman has been a model of consistency in what has already been his best ever season regardless of what unfolds in the weeks ahead.

With Ryan McNamara not amongst the nominations, both Brent Kratzmann and Callum Walker are in a position to take over third spot in the standings, with Kratzmann currently sitting just three points ahead of Walker, who is set for a very busy night competing in both Sprintcars and Midgets Both drivers are regular front runners and, whilst neither should have too much trouble accumulating the points necessary to advance their championship position, it is unlikely that either will be satisfied with anything less than a podium finish in the feature race. Kristy Bonsey and Adam Butler are also faced with an opportunity to improve their respective positions in the series, separated by just four points and certainly within reach of the top five, which would be a fitting reward for their efforts.

In ATRS Midget action so far this season, Brock Dean has been the standout and is chasing a fourth consecutive feature race win this weekend. Dividing his time between Midget and Sprintcar commitments, Dean has been impressive in both categories this season, but his Midget exploits have been exceptional. In all conditions and against all-comers, Dean has been all but untouchable, leaving his rivals to ponder their shortcomings and somehow plot a plan of attack that will deliver them to victory lane. Having taken out the first and second rounds of the series respectively before Dean began his domination, Glenn Wright and Rusty Whittaker will be desperate to rediscover their formula for success, while Darren Vine enjoyed his best result of the season at the previous round with a runner-up result. Likewise, Charlie Brown was also impressive in round five, qualifying on pole position and putting plenty of pressure on Dean for much of the feature race, only to find himself third at the chequer. With Troy Ware also in the field and always competitive despite making only sporadic appearances, plus the return of Walker aboard the Ian Boettcher Race Parts #35, Dean most certainly faces his biggest test since his winning streak began.

Compact Speedcars have gathered another solid line-up for their events and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their last outing when only a handful of cars survived the heats to take their place in the feature race.

Gates open at 4.00pm (3.30pm for online ticketholders), with early racing from 5.00pm. The main program, which will also feature Open Sedans, RSA Sedans, Ford vs Holden vs Sigma sedans, Fireworks and a Demolition Derby, will get underway at 6.00pm.

East Coast Logistics Sprintcar Track Championship round ten nominations: Aaron Kelly, Adam Butler, Allan Woods, Brent Kratzmann, Brodie Tulloch, Bryan Mann, Callum Walker, Dan Murray, David Kenway, Erin Vanderreyden, Geoff Davey, Jason King, Karl Hoffmans, Kristy Bonsey, Libby Ellis, Luke Dougherty, Mark Pholi, Mitch Gowland, Nelson Reddacliff, Nicholas Whell, Peter Campbell, Ron Hendrickson, Scott Genrich, Tim Farrell

American Tire and Racing Services Midget Series round six nominations: Ashley Booker, Audie Malt, Barry Gibbs, Brad Dawson, Brock Dean, Cal Whatmore, Callum Walker, Charlie Brown, Corey Stothard, Darren Vine, Glen Wright, Kody Stothard, Matt O’Neil, Mitchell Rooke, Nathan Mathers, Reid Mackay, Rusty Whittaker, Tom Clauss, Troy Ware

Compact Speedcar nominations: Andrew Parkes, Andrew Rooke, Bernie Clarke, Bodie Smith, Chris Pidgeon, Connor McCullough, Dave Collins, Dave Swan, Jayden Iacono, Mark Maczek, Matt Warn, Richard Rooke, Richard Treanor, Rob Stewart, Steve Swingler

Open Sedan nominations: Aaron Wells, Ben Harris, Ben Robertson, Bob Ware, Brad Hill, Jason Marshall, Joel Gilson, Keith Craft, Les Eisenmenger, Mark Anderson, Merv Price, Ricky Price, Ron Hornbuckle

RSA Sedan nominations: Adrian Browne, Brad White, Daniel Taylor, Michael Laver, Michael Taylor, Peter Van Lissum, Russell Davis, Shannon Knight

Holden vs Ford vs Sigma nominations: Bernie Wright, Dallas Dack, Daniel Hillhouse, Daniel Wright, Jake Besgrove, Kim Dack, Marin Kusturin, Maverick Dack, Terry Russell, Will Kelly

