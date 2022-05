TOYOTA, a brand with a proud and successful endurance racing heritage, will support the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour as they add their name to one of the most iconic corners on Mount Panorama.

Toyota will sponsor the TOYOTA GAZOO Dipper for the first time at Australia’s International Enduro, after adding their brand to the iconic corner for the first time at the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

The reigning FIA World Endurance Champions and multiple winners of the Le Mans 24 Hours, Toyota will have a significant presence at Australia’s International Enduro thanks to the debut of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series (TGRA 86 Series) at the event for the first time this year.

The massive 33-strong field will include all the series regulars, plus special guest drivers, Supercars stars Will Brown and Chris Pither.

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer Vin Naidoo said the inclusion of the TGRA 86 Series on the Bathurst 12 Hour program would give motorsport fans a real taste of thrilling wheel-to-wheel action as the 86 race cars line up on the grid for the second round of the series.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is an iconic race on the Australian motorsport calendar and as one of Australia’s premier circuit racing support series, the TGRA 86 Series is set to thrill fans as tomorrow’s professional race drivers battle it out for a podium finish across three races over the weekend,” Mr Naidoo said.

Supercars / LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour Strategic Partnerships Manager Shane Rudzis said the addition of the TOYOTA GAZOO Dipper added to the ongoing partnership between Supercars and Toyota.

“Toyota’s support of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series is long term and locked in for years to come, and we’re thrilled to welcome their support of the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour,” Rudzis said.

“Toyota have long-distance racing experience dating back to the 1990s and their brand is closely linked with the kind of pedigree it takes to win both a short sprint race, or a long-distance event like the 12-Hour.

“The Dipper is one of the most recognised corners in Australian Motorsport and we’re excited to have the TOYOTA GAZOO brand across it once again this year.”

The 2022 LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour will be held this weekend, May 13-15, at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

Tickets remain on-sale via Ticketek, while the race will be broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday by Fox Sports, Kayo and the Seven Network.

For more information, please head to www.bathurst12hour.com.au