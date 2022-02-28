Top Ten for James Lodge on his state debut!

Reduced camber, higher tyre pressure for TCM
Tickford gets Goddard for Bathurst 1000
Piastri stars in Formula 2 docuseries
Three-stop strategy put Dixon in ‘hole’
New look for Bowe’s TCM Torana
VIDEO: St Petersburg Indy Lights race highlights
VIDEO: St Petersburg IndyCar race highlights
Perseverance pays off for McLaughlin with IndyCar breakthrough
Brabham wins, McElrea crashes out of St Petersburg Indy Lights race
McLaughlin holds off Palou to win in St Petersburg
GALLERY: Pye’s #20 Seiko Supercar