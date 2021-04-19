Title time for the Victorian Compact Speedcars at Wangaratta

The Victorian Compact Speedcar Club continues its big month of racing following on from the Easter Showdown weekend with the ‘Ringwood Mazda’ Victorian Compact Speedcar title at Wangaratta City Raceway this Saturday night attracting the reigning Australian title holder Mark Heaton who just happens to be the Victorian champion also after his victory in Gippsland in 2020.

Joining Heaton from New South Wales will be Kyle Sharpe, Brad Forgeard and Shaun Robinson. Sharpe most recently involved in the Easter Showdown and champing at the bit to get it on once again with the Victorians. Heaton of course with the target on his back being the national and Victorian champion has no intentions of returning to home without the state championship trophy.

Victorians led by Justin Paull are busy this week planning and tinkering with race cars in order to capture the number one moniker, Paull who won both events at Easter is primed and keen to go, especially with long time Paull family sponsor Ringwood Mazda onboard as naming rights sponsor. Tania Hallett whom is Justin’s sister, also supported by Ringwood Mazda is very capable of winning the big one also and she heads to Wangaratta after making a strong showing at Rosedale and Bairnsdale.

Tania spoke of Ringwood Mazda’s involvement. “Our family have been employee’s and sponsored race drivers for Ringwood Mazda for a long time. On the back of recent efforts by our hard-working Club and it’s committee and competitors we are have strong momentum as interested racers think about joining our class. Numbers have increased upon last season and others are soon to join us. Having Ringwood Mazda as a naming rights sponsor for our $1000 to win state title is proof that sponsors want to be involved with exciting and well promoted categories.” Shared Hallett.

Mark Cecil, Ash Booker and Michael Conway are three other strong Victorians in the mix. Cecil from the Goulburn Valley is virtually a local to Wangaratta and is no stranger to winning big title events in Speedway. Booker just like Cecil has a similar winning history and both those drivers are names to watch on Saturday. Conway is new to the class however has won at Wangaratta this season and brings that confidence with him to the title event.

Scott Thomson from Wangaratta, Daniel James another Goulburn Valley racer add more local flavour to the line-up and two drivers keen to perform in front of friends and family.

The Victorian contingent talent runs deep with Mark and David Hutchinson, Duane Cordina and Aaron Stubbs completing the field.

With seven Yamaha powered machines up against 6 Suzuki’s, 2 Kawasaki’s and a Honda the 1000cc plus class of racing will once again provide the crowd with fast racing and a different audio atmosphere amongst a night of Sedan racing and with sixteen fierce racers on the clay, any number of drivers could be this season’s ‘Ringwood Mazda’ Victorian Compact Speedcar champion.

The Ringwood Mazda Victorian Compact Speedcar tile supporting Sponsors are:

AC Hall Air Conditioning

Baretta Fabrications

D&F Race Products

Kitten Car Care Products & CRC Industries

Max Dumesny Motorsport and Race Components

PowerPlay Automotive

MobeeWash

NOMINATIONS

Mark Heaton – Australia 1/ NSW

Daniel James – Victoria 3

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Scott Thomson – Victoria 17

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

David Hutchinson – Victoria 35

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victorian 46

Brad Forgeard – New South Wales 55

Ashley Booker – Victoria 66

Shaun Robinson – New South Wales 73

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

