This weekend Nyora Raceway will give the fans not one, but two Victorian titles on the same night with the Victorian title race for Speedway Sedans Victoria Junior Sedan competitors in up to 1500cc engine powered race cars whilst the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans will also compete for their state title on the same night. Also, for the first time in several years, the Formula 500s are appearing at the ‘Bullring’ for adults and juniors and the event is also supported by the Ladies Standard Saloons

The best of the best in Victorian Junior Sedan racing will line-up in the Speedway Sedans Victorian Junior title with many of the cars that have already been competing at the track so far this season and winning amongst those to watch out for. Carter Metcalfe from Mildura is coming to Nyora for the first time and so far on results, he has been one of only two drivers matching it with winning drivers such as Jayden Bryant and Linken Paterson, the other being Jaxson Vella another who is also in the field.

Alexandra and Nyora registered race drivers make up much of the field and locally competitors such as the Barton Family, Matilda Farrell, Jessica O’Donnell, Bryce Leek, Rowdy Andreatta, Riley Taylor and others fill up a healthy list of entrants.

In the ‘DTR Heavy Vehicle Repairer’ Sports Sedan title race, Victorian champion and Nyora member Jamie Paull leads the nominations in the Sports Sedan title race. The line-up is a cracker, and we could pencil in half the field for a potential win with all things going right for them. Some of the drivers to watch though include Officer’s Dale Morrison, Pakenham’s Damien Miller a former champion, Ricky Cornwall, Warrick Taylor from Cranbourne, David Donegan, Lee Beach from Ferntree Gully and Andrew Jordan.

Nyora have a great number of competitors in the class all looking for a home track advantage and a top result. Troy Glassborow, Jayde and Chris Aarts, Matt Reddecliffe, Simon Bent and Cameron Dike are some of those racers.

In Formula 500 action the association tells us to keep an eye on Jordan Rae, Parker Johnson, Indy Rae, Brock Rae, Mathew Turner and Terry Rankin. Whoever we are watching, the action is sure to be fast and thrilling as the Formula 500s are more than keen to pass and win at Nyora and be the first driver to do so in a long time. The class will bring their Junior Formula 500 drivers also with some more children with famous Speedway fathers in the line-up. Tyler Maggs and Zoe Pearce to name a couple.

Ladies Standard Saloon action will be more than competitive with the Victorian title soon at Nyora Raceway. Defending state champion Trish Dike, runner up at the last title Ally Morrison and Courtney Meakins are just some of the Ladies to watch.

Nyora Raceway Inc thank ‘DTR Heavy Vehicle Repairer’ very much for their support of the Sports Sedans this weekend.

All the action on Saturday starts from 4.00pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.

Nyora thank the Club sponsors for this season:

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Total Autos Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

PRO1 Race Parts

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

South East Paving

Tooradin Sports Club

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

Mepstead Electrical

J Allcock Plumbing

ZT Carpentree

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Concept Trade Solutions

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Pakenham Towing

Wise Steel Sales

Victorian Crane Trucks

EPH Group

SPEEDWAY SEDANS VICTORIA JUNIOR SEDAN STATE TITLE

Jaxson Vella – Ballarat 4

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Jacob Waller – Lismore 5

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8

Breanna Simpson – Alexandra 10

Carter Metcalfe – Mildura 10

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Jacob Croker – Goulburn 15

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Jaiden Santin – Lismore 17

Sophie Santin – Lismore 18

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19

Luke Cornfoot – Alexandra 19

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

William Shore – Mildura 25

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Diesel Fallon – Mildura 32

Bailey Rumler – Ballarat 33

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52

Jack Murphy – ACT 55

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 57

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 84

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

Barclay Tanner – Portland 95

DTR HEAVY VEHICLE REPAIRER VSC SPORTS SEDANS VICTORIAN TITLE

Jamie Paull – Victoria 1

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Dale Morrison – Alexandra 6 (Alex)

Damien Miller – Alexandra 6 (Ax)

Andre Meunier – Rosedale 6

Craig Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Matt Nelson – Nagambie 19

Warrick Taylor – Nyora 22

Simon Bent – Nyora 24

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29 (NY)

Matthew Reddecliffe – Nyora 29 (Prefix N)

Mathew Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Cameron Dike – Nyora 37

Shane Kruger – Alexandra 44

Gavin Dorain – Rosedale 49

Shane O’Brien – Nagambie 54

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Matt Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 72

Broderick Stray – Rosedale 72

Dave Donegan – Alexandra 75

Lee Beach – Alexandra 88

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

Jacob Blencowe – Drouin 90

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Trish Dike – Victoria 1

Ally Morrison – Victoria 2

Vicky Price – Nyora 11

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 19

Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23

Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Allana Ardley – Nyora 66

Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 67

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92

FORMULA 500S

Jordan Rae – Victoria 9

Parker Johnson – Goulburn 10

Ben Telindert – Victoria 10

Jett Speed – Victoria 14

Indy Rae – Victoria 17

Brock Rae – Victoria 19

Mathew Turner – Victoria 32

Terry Rankin – Victoria 55

Kurt Dunham – Victoria 71

Declan Robinson – Victoria 72

Owen Bulman – Victoria 79

Adam Turner – Victoria 83

Alex Ryan – Victoria 93

Steve Jabke – Victoria 90

JUNIOR F500s

Dakota Luckett – Victoria 11

Tyler Maggs – Victoria 24

Aston Rodriguez – Victoria 30

Ky Young – New South Wales 38

Holly Harris – Victoria 50

Zoe Pearce – Victoria 67

Riley Flanagan – Goulburn 77

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS

Cruz Farrell – 2

Jai Hallett – 5

Zylah Brooks – 22

Will Orders – 28

Stuart Hutchinson – 50

Eliza Taylor – 52

Jayden Curtis – 77

Holly Hutchinson – 80

End Release.