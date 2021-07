Tiny the Magna wins at winter stages

The KCF Rallysport Winter Stages has been won by the Mitsubishi Magna christened “Tiny” expertly steered by Tristan Carrigan and Jenny Prince of Inverted Motorsport.

The Queensland event based in Benarkin provided a battleground for the 43 strong field. Conducted by Brisbane Sporting Car Club it was a low stress event with A-B timing and pacenoting. The format used two stages about 10km in length allowing the best 2 passes out of 3 to be included in the Heat 1 results, then combining the two stages for one long stage for Heat 2. An optional test, and not included in final results was the chance for crews run the long stage at night, providing a valuable experience for many.

At the end of Heat 1 the top 3 were a mixed bag of 4WD, FWD and RWD. Leading Ronnie Bustard and Colin O’Brien, Mitsubishi Evo 9 – Glendun Group were on 19.53s only 2s ahead of Tristan Carrigan and Jenny Prince, Mitsubishi Magna – Inverted Motorsport. Following 19s behind them was Thomas Dermody and Ryan Preston, Ford Escort – APX Suspension. Unfortunately for the leaders they suffered engine damage trying to complete a third pass of the Heat 1 stages and couldn’t continue.

Onto Heat 2 which was a single 19km stage, a combo of the two previous stages. The fastest stage time was set by Carrigan/Prince securing first place for the Magna. Dermody/Preston had a tyre pop off its rim and needed to change in stage, ruining their chances of a placing. Blasting out a second fastest stage time of 10.27s was Richard Galley and John Andreatidis, Mitsubishi Evo 8 – Allied Timber Products. This elevated them into a second place finish. Gill/O’Shea recorded third fastest time of 10.35s finishing in third place in their Evo 3.

“I cut my teeth on these KCF events way back and its a great way to get started in the sport. It’s so good to see so many novices and new faces here,” commented Carrigan.

Inverted Motorsport wanted to demonstrate to the motorsport community that building an inexpensive and competitive rally car is possible. Publicly sharing many steps of the build process along the way and now showing the successes of their hard work. Tiny is a FWD 3.8L V6 Magna that anyone can have a go at building.

“It would be great to see Tiny inspire some into the sport that otherwise wouldn’t get involved as competitors, because they believe a suitable rally car is too hard to find or too expensive to purchase and run. That’s why we chose a Magna, if a Magna can do it, and be fun to drive, then any car can ”

The classes were divided into Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and Four Wheel Drive. FWD placings were first in the Magna Carrigan/Prince, second Russel Hewitt/Matt Jones, Mitsubishi Mirage – P3 Solutions, third Rodney Reid/Nick Reid, Mitsubishi Mirage – Huxton Motorsport. RWD placings were Richard Harris/Hugh Reardon-Smith – Misubishi Starion, second Dominic Corkeron/David Bannister, BMW E30 – Managed Consulting and third Thomas/Preston in the Ford Escort. 4WD placings were Galley/Andreatidis in the Evo 8 followed by second Gill/O’Shea in the Evo 3 and third Cameron Henry/Tony Best, Subaru WRX Sti – Virtual Security Guard.

The event was also a round of the Next Level Creations Qld Novice Rally Series. With a record of 13 novice entries meant the competition was going to be hot. Winning novice and also fifth outright was Paul Jansen and Kester Ward, Subaru WRX GC8 – Turning Point Driving School. The pair and a bunch of the rally community working very hard to get the car ready in time, had no real expectations for the day and were incredible satisfied with their result. Coming second was Nikki Duclos and Tony Arbon, Subaru WRX – Tripp Industries. Duclos only starting motorsport within the

last 12 months and on the podium on her second rally. A very close 3s behind in third was David Byrne and Jake Keleher, Datsun 240Z – Z Racing, coming all the way from Rockhampton to compete.

The spectator point was very popular with more than 80 in attendance at one point in time. They had plenty of action to keep them entertained. The event was well received by participants and the community of Benarkin and could not go ahead without the support of the Benarkin State School, many volunteers and KCF Rallysport.

The next round of the Next Level Creations Qld Novice Rally Series will be on August 7 at the SR Automotive Manumbar Rally, also a round of the Harcourt Solutions Qld Rally Championship.

Results can be found at www.bscc.asn.au

Photo Credit: @redbugrallying