Three times the action

This Saturday night (March 14), Ausdeck Archerfield Speedway plays host to an open-wheel extravaganza with a huge triple-bill program featuring round 13 of the East Coast Logistics Sprintcar Track Championship, round eight of the American Tire and Racing Services Midget Series and the Queensland Wingless Sprint Championship. With over 100 competitor nominations once again, sedan fans have certainly not been forgotten, with Open Sedans, RSA Sedans and Ford vs Holden vs Sigma also featuring on what will be another action-packed program of high octane motorsport entertainment.

Having spent a few weeks recovering from an injury sustained during his Australian Championship defence in Tasmania, current ECL track champion Andrew Scheuerle made a triumphant return to racing in Toowoomba recently and will be looking to replicate this success on Saturday night. Fit, refreshed and ready to rumble, Scheuerle will face off against more than 24 other competitors, including four other drivers who have also claimed feature race wins at Archerfield this season. Of these, Kevin Titman and Mitchell Gee lead the way with two wins apiece and, while Brent Kratzmann and Luke Oldfield have scored solitary successes, both have also suffered misfortunes whilst in a winning position and will be desperately hoping to cast aside such adversities and return to victory lane.

As the current ECL points leader, young gun Aaron Kelly deserves plenty of credit for the position in which he finds himself given that he has very quickly established himself as a genuine threat every time he hits the track. Having finished on the podium twice so far in his first full season of competition, Kelly was desperately unlucky to be denied a feature race win in round ten when he was forced into a spin to avoid contact with a lapped car that had rebounded off the turn four wall. However, such has been the level of competition thus far in the 2019/2020 championship, Kelly is just one of many to have found their way onto the podium, including the likes of Bryan Mann, Brock Dean, Callum Walker, Adam Butler and Ryan McNamara, all of whom are also in the field this weekend.

In the American Tire and Racing Services Midget Series, the winner of every round staged so far this season is amongst the entries, with Glenn Wright, Rusty Whittaker, Brock Dean and Charlie Brown set to lock horns once again. Whilst this quartet have shared the spoils thus far, recent rounds have seen several drivers emerge as potential spoilers, with Matt O’Neill a standout in scoring a career-best result in the previous round when he chased down Dean to secure third place behind Brown and Whittaker. With Darren Vine still chasing his first feature race win for the season and the recent strong form coming from the like of Cal Whatmore Scott Doyle, Bodie Smith and Mitchell Rooke, the latter having finished inside the top five on four occasions but is yet to find his way to the podium, while Anthony Chaffey returns for one of his rare local outings, his first appearance since finishing fourth in round three back in November.

Not surprisingly given the status of the event, Wingless Sprints will provide the biggest field of the weekend with 29 drivers slated to contest the 2019/2010 Queensland Championship, including a strong contingent trekking from south of the border in a bid to steal the crown. The odds of Tim Harris taking the title are better than that of anybody else, namely because there are two drivers with the same name who have been amongst the form drivers so far this season. The pair finished first and second in the feature race at their last Archerfield appearance and a similar result in the championship feature race would create a unique piece of history. There are certainly contenders aplenty in the field, including Cody O’Connell, Casey O’Connell, Paul Robinson, Liam Atkinson, Michael Lampard and defending champion Scott Thomsen, however the form driver so far this season at Archerfield (and elsewhere) has been Dave Eggins from New South Wales. Eggins has produced remarkable speed at every outing and proven almost unstoppable. In fact, even after striking trouble at the last Archerfield show that saw him forced to make the feature race via the B Main, Eggins stormed through the field to finish fifth. Others from NSW who are expected to dish up some very serious competition for the locals include Michael Butcher, Jamie Usher and Jacob Jolley, who finished third here behind the two Tims just a month ago.

Backing up from a last-start feature race win, Ben Robertson will be the man to beat in Open Sedan competition, while a small field of RSA Sedans will see Glenn Lesslie also chasing back-to-back feature race successes.

In Ford vs Holden vs Sigma action, the three-car team Dack team comprising Dallas, Kim and Maverick might have the weight of numbers on their side, but Mickey Mitchell and Terry Russell have proven more than a match in recent shows.

Gates open at 4.00pm, with early racing from 5.00pm. The main program, featuring East Coast Logistics Sprintcars, American Tire and Racing Midgets and the Queensland Wingless Sprint Championship, gets underway at 6.00pm.

East Coast Logistics Sprintcar Track Championship round 14 nominations: Aaron Kelly, Adam Butler, Andrew Baumber, Andrew Corbet, Andrew Scheuerle, Brent Kratzmann, Brock Dean, Bryan Mann, Callum Walker, Cody Maroske, Dan Murray, Daniel Helmore, Dylan Menz, Jason King, Jayden Peacock, Kevin Titman, Kristy Bonsey, Libby Ellis, Luke Oldfield, Mitch Gowland, Mitchell Gee, Nelson Reddacliff, Nicholas Whell, Ryan McNamara, Tim Farrell

American Tire and Racing Services Midget Series round eight nominations: Anthony Chaffey, Audie Malt, Barry Gibbs, Bodie Smith, Brad Dawson, Brock Dean, Cal Whatmore, Charlie Brown, Chris Singleton, Corey Stothard, Darren Vine, DJ Raw, Glen Wright, Kody Stothard, Matt O’Neil, Mitchell Rooke, Nathan Mathers, Rusty Whittaker, Scott Doyle, Tom Clauss

Queensland Wingless Sprint Championship nominations: Anthony Grant, Ben Hull, Blake Darcy, Brock Gardiner, Brody Thomsen, Casey O’Connell, Chris Catchpole, Cody O’Connell, Dan Evans, Dave Eggins, Dave Ellis, Errol Campbell, Ian Milnes, Jacob Jolley, Jamie Usher, Jarvis Menzies, Jayden O’Toole, Lachie Robertson, Liam Atkinson, Michael Butcher, Michael Lampard, Mick Reid, Paul Freeman, Paul Robinson, Scott Thomsen, Shane Thompson, Tim Harris, Tim Harris, Troy Carey

Open Sedan nominations: Aaron Wells, Ben Harris, Ben Robertson, Brad Hill, Brad Trussell, Colin Kaine, Glenn Willmott, Haiden Grantz, Jason Marshall, Joel Gilson, John Woolf, Keith Craft, Les Eismenger, Mark Anderson, Ricky Price, Steve Blackburn

RSA Sedan nominations: Aaron Buchanan, Glen Lesslie, Greg Trezise, Jamie Olsen, Michael Laver, Peta Lesslie, Russell Davis, Shannon Knight

Ford vs Holden vs Sigma nominations: Dallas Dack, Jake Besgrove, Kim Dack, Maverick Dack, Mickey Mitchell, Terry Russell

