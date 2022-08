Energy Corse Australia headed down the East Coast to the Newcastle Kart Club for the fifth and final round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

The team’s nine drivers across six classes were looking for strong results and points to their championship.

Multiple-time national champion Cian Fothergill was once again leading the team and looking to take second place in the manufacturer’s championship.

Toby Dvorak was out on track for Energy Corse Australia in the premier KA2 Junior class.

Dvorak qualified just outside the top 10 in 13th but came alight in the heats.

Toby was able to running inside the top two in all four of his heats with a victory in Heat 1 the highlight.

Dvorak started on pole position for the all important final and was able to come away on the podium in third spot.

Toby had done enough to move from fifth in the championship to second.

Northern Territory State Champion Ky Burke was the lone Energy Corse Australia driver in the KA4 Junior class.

Burke qualified in fifth and raced inside the top five in the heats but a DNF in the final heat race of the weekend hurt his chances.

Ky was able to recover in the final coming home with a top 10 finish and rounding out his championship in style.

Cadet 12 had four young Energy Corse Australia chargers in Alaster and Lana Flack, Caylen Burke and Tyson Mcgill.

Alaster was able to grab pole position in Qualifying with Lana Flack, Caylen Burke, and Tyson Mcgill qualifying in 13th, 18th, and 36th respectively.

Alaster Flack led the charge in the heats with two heat wins while Lana moved into the top 10.

Burke and Mcgill were consistently racing in or around the top 20.

Alaster Flack was in the lead pack for the final and battled hard to take out third.

Lana Flack came home in eigthth in the final and this was enough to for her to clinch the 2022 Ladies trophy. Burke and Mcgill both finished the final, coming home in 21st and 27th respectively.

Hamish Fitzsimmons recently joined the Energy Corse Australia team and was taking the start in the X30 class.

Fitzsimmons qualified in 10th and race into ninth position in Heat 1 and Heat 2.

An unfortunate DNF in Heat 3 hurt his starting position but Hamish was able to charge back into sixth in Heat 4.

After showing incredible pace all weekend, Fitzsimmons sadly ended his weekend with a DNF result.

Hamish will be a driver to watch in the Energy Corse Australia team.

Queensland State Champion Kurtis Tennant took on the KA3 Senior category against a near full field of 40 karts.

Tennant qualified in eighth and back this up with a nice ninth in Heat 1.

Kurtis struck trouble in Heat 2 which put him down the order.

Tennant fought on as gamely and well as he could just missing the top 10 in the final in 12th.

Jack Larsen was the youngest driver in the Energy Corse Australia team running in the Cadet 9 class.

Larsen qualified inside the top three and raced extremely well on Saturday with a third in Heat 1, as well as second in Heat 2 and Heat 3.

Jack dropped outside the top five in Heat 4 but was able to bounce back in the final and take out a brilliant podium finish in third.

Energy Corse Australia team manager Cian Fothergill spoke post-weekend on his teams results for the weekend and the championship.

“It was great to come away with 3 podiums over the weekend,” Fothergill said.

“It was a tough round with tough track conditions.

“Having everything right was exceptionally hard, but all our drivers improved each session all weekend.

“Cheers to the team and everyone who supports Energy.

“Finishing P2 in the manufacturers was a great result.

“Now to start planning for next year’s championship.”

Energy Corse Australia will continue their 2022 karting to try and build momentum into 2023.