This weekend at Redline, a king, a master and a memorial winner to be determined

This weekend at Redline Raceway there will be not one, but two days of race action with racing set to take off from late in the afternoon on Saturday and conclude on Sunday night with the Street Stocks the co-main event along with the Sports Sedans and Compact Speedcars.
The Street Stocks have a change in the King of the Mount programme with a feature on Saturday night for racers who have never won a Street Stock feature and one on Sunday for the King of the Mount whilst the Sports Sedan drivers will compete for two days to try and win the Sports Sedan Masters. Compact Speedcars will visit to compete for the Keith Astrella Memorial, the AMCA Nationals for a series round and our local Unlimited Sedan racers will have a squirt also.
In the Saturday Street Stock feature event the Dann’s Auto Wrecking Crab Pot 600, a very competitive field will be in action with the likes of Luke Jenkins, Tim Hutchinson, Karen Ferguson, Andrew Burgoyne, Scott Secombe, Scott Purdie and Dale Blomeley. Who is going to win their Maiden feature event remains to be seen however there is every chance a local Ballarat resident or Redline club member is going to be on top of the podium and never to be allowed to compete in the Crab Pot again.
Sports Sedan Masters action will see the Victorian Champion Jamie Paull join lots of talented local campaigners to try and win our major feature of the season for the class. Racing will be over the two days with Paull leading nominations from Ricky , Zac Swanson and Lucas Conder of Ballarat, our very own Leigh Bourke, Nathan Fawns, Craig Phillips and other visitors such as Ricky Cornwall, Chris Reick who won our last club night final and Dale Smith who won the race meeting prior to that. Tipping a winner will be tough and the racing should be fierce and fast in these modified machines.
The visiting Compact Speedcar Club will compete for the Keith Astrella Memorial race on Saturday night with a small yet determined field of entries. The strongest of the entries are former national champion Justin Paull and current Victorian champion Louis Rodriguez. Paull had a strong third last weekend at the Legends Trophy and Louis had a tough night he is keen to rebound from. Tania Hallett fresh off second last weekend is most certainly in the mix and winning this race is not out of the question. Butch Hutchinson, Mark Hutchinson, Jamie Paull and Ann Clarke complete the line-up with potentially anything likely to happen when it comes to the podium mix at the end of the night.
Unlimited Sedans provide some Chassis car action on Saturday night with some terrific cars in the field. Adam Monti has a very competitive car and Timmy Williams has finished on the podium at his last two meetings at Redline, however it could be a terrific opportunity for Ian Page, Graeme Nugent or Mick Purdie to put the old boys back in the limelight, on top of step number one.
Ipta Fibreglass King of the Mount racing on Sunday allows competition from drivers who have previously won feature events somewhere and as a result the line-up explodes with names such as Mick Dann, Dean Jenkins, AJ Lawrence, Brooke Ferguson, Shaun Henry, Brad McClure, Jason Degoldi, Jayden Blomeley, Dave Barrie and Steven Watts. You add all the Crab Pot racers doubling up and these racers keen for their big event, and you have a sensational show coming at you on Sunday night. Degoldi has proven very hard to defeat at Redline, Burgoyne became that man two weeks ago. The rest of the field are lining up for their turn this week whilst Dann won two weeks ago in the Goulburn Valley and will be keen to keep that ball rolling.
Amca National action this week. Andrew Ryder returns from Tasmania to compete at one of his favoured tracks and Ellis Dickenson a fellow Tasmanian who has already raced in Victoria this season is going to provide tough competition also. Paul Sullivan, Neale Peachey and Grant Cullinger are others likely to be doing battle for the win on the Mount on Sunday in AMCA Nationals racing.
Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.
Saturday Entry is Adults $20 & Pensioners $15 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.
Sunday entry is $25 for Adults, Pensioners $20 and Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids)
Contact for information 0418 399 917
Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;
Duo Mobile
IPTA Fibreglass
Regional Contractors
Steve Forte Metal Fabrication
DMT Sports Media
Startech Windows
United Forklift & Access Solutions
Norman Street Automotive
Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services
UBC Web Design
PP Designs & Signs
Bulleen Towing
Dean Miller Photography
Rock Solid Productions
Crowies Paints
Power FM
DANNS AUTO WRECKING CRAB POT STREET STOCK MAIDEN RACE
Luke Jenkins – Redline 4
Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5
Stephen Brook – Redline 9
Karen Ferguson – Laang 11
Michael Smith – Ballarat 13
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Robert Smith – Ballarat 14
Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17
Michael Sefton – Redline 17
Scott Secombe – Redline 18
Kasey Ferguson – Ballarat 18
Lee Harrison – Redline 22
Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25
Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33
Colin Forbes – Ballarat 35
Greg Parks – Alexandra 36
Scott Purdie – Redline 38
Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42
Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49
Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52
Aaron White – Ballarat 55
Matt Glab – Redline 57
Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58
Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61
Troy Blomeley – Ballarat 62
Dylan Wilkinson – Laang 64
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 65
Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77
Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88
SPORT SEDANS Masters
Jamie Paull – Victorian 1/ Nyora
Jason Weil- Redline 4
Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4
Ricky Ashmore – Ballarat 7
Leigh Bourke – Redline 9
Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9
Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10
Brian Pappin – Geelong 11
Codey Millican – Daylesford 12
Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15
Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15
Nathan Fawns – Redline 16
Chris Reick – Avalon 18
Stirling Wright – Nyora 25
Darren Ward – Ballarat 27
Jay Dickson – Geelong 31
Ryan Daly – Daylesford 33
Ian Bartlett – Daylesford 34
Craig Phillips – Redline 36
Russell Smith – Alexandra 48
Brydon Bradley – Avalon 51
Dale Smith – Alexandra 64
Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67
Kayla Knox – Redline 68
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72
Broderick Stray – Rosedale 72
Kate Meyer – Ballarat 76
COMPACT SPEECARS KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL
Butch Hutchinson- Victoria 2
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11
Justin Paull – Victoria 12
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Jamie Paull – Victoria 21
Ann Clarke – Victoria 35
UNLIMITED SEDANS
Jimmy Harris – Avalon 12
Graeme Nugent – Redline 27
Mick Purdie – Redline 39
Adam Monti – Bendigo 47
Steve Hodder – Ballarat 46
Tim Williams – Geelong 46
Ian Page – Redline 72
STREET STOCKS
Mick Dann – Redline 0
Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5
Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18
Jason Degoldi – Redline 27
Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62
SUNDAY
IPTA FIBREGLASS KING OF THE MOUNT
Mick Dann – Redline 0
Dean Jenkins – Redline 4
Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5
Stephen Brook – Redline 9
Karen Ferguson – Laang 11
AJ Lawrence – Redline 12
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Robert Smith – Ballarat 14
Michael Sefton – Redline 17
Scott Secombe – Redline 18
Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18
Shaun Henry – Ballarat 23
Lee Harrison – Redline 22
Brad McClure – Redline 24
Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25
Jason Degoldi – Redline 27
Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33
Greg Parks – Alexandra 36
Scott Purdie – Redline 38
Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42
Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49
Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52
Aaron White – Ballarat 55
Matt Glab – Redline 57
Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61
Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62
Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77
Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79
David Barrie – Colac 83
Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88
AMCA NATIONALS SERIES ROUND
Bruce Tait – Victoria 9
Jimmy Harris – Victoria 12
Ellis Dickenson – Tasmania 12
Hugene Charvat – Victoria 22
Paul Howard – Victoria 23
Andrew Ryder – Tasmania 26
Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28
Shaun Sutton – Victoria 32
Darren Bloom – Victoria 36
Neale Peachey – Victoria 51
Grant Cullinger – Victoria 55
John Churchyett – Victoria 63
Justin Richardson – Victoria 99
Ends Release.