This weekend at Redline, a king, a master and a memorial winner to be determined

This weekend at Redline Raceway there will be not one, but two days of race action with racing set to take off from late in the afternoon on Saturday and conclude on Sunday night with the Street Stocks the co-main event along with the Sports Sedans and Compact Speedcars.

The Street Stocks have a change in the King of the Mount programme with a feature on Saturday night for racers who have never won a Street Stock feature and one on Sunday for the King of the Mount whilst the Sports Sedan drivers will compete for two days to try and win the Sports Sedan Masters. Compact Speedcars will visit to compete for the Keith Astrella Memorial, the AMCA Nationals for a series round and our local Unlimited Sedan racers will have a squirt also.

In the Saturday Street Stock feature event the Dann’s Auto Wrecking Crab Pot 600, a very competitive field will be in action with the likes of Luke Jenkins, Tim Hutchinson, Karen Ferguson, Andrew Burgoyne, Scott Secombe, Scott Purdie and Dale Blomeley. Who is going to win their Maiden feature event remains to be seen however there is every chance a local Ballarat resident or Redline club member is going to be on top of the podium and never to be allowed to compete in the Crab Pot again.

Sports Sedan Masters action will see the Victorian Champion Jamie Paull join lots of talented local campaigners to try and win our major feature of the season for the class. Racing will be over the two days with Paull leading nominations from Ricky , Zac Swanson and Lucas Conder of Ballarat, our very own Leigh Bourke, Nathan Fawns, Craig Phillips and other visitors such as Ricky Cornwall, Chris Reick who won our last club night final and Dale Smith who won the race meeting prior to that. Tipping a winner will be tough and the racing should be fierce and fast in these modified machines.

The visiting Compact Speedcar Club will compete for the Keith Astrella Memorial race on Saturday night with a small yet determined field of entries. The strongest of the entries are former national champion Justin Paull and current Victorian champion Louis Rodriguez. Paull had a strong third last weekend at the Legends Trophy and Louis had a tough night he is keen to rebound from. Tania Hallett fresh off second last weekend is most certainly in the mix and winning this race is not out of the question. Butch Hutchinson, Mark Hutchinson, Jamie Paull and Ann Clarke complete the line-up with potentially anything likely to happen when it comes to the podium mix at the end of the night.

Unlimited Sedans provide some Chassis car action on Saturday night with some terrific cars in the field. Adam Monti has a very competitive car and Timmy Williams has finished on the podium at his last two meetings at Redline, however it could be a terrific opportunity for Ian Page, Graeme Nugent or Mick Purdie to put the old boys back in the limelight, on top of step number one.

Ipta Fibreglass King of the Mount racing on Sunday allows competition from drivers who have previously won feature events somewhere and as a result the line-up explodes with names such as Mick Dann, Dean Jenkins, AJ Lawrence, Brooke Ferguson, Shaun Henry, Brad McClure, Jason Degoldi, Jayden Blomeley, Dave Barrie and Steven Watts. You add all the Crab Pot racers doubling up and these racers keen for their big event, and you have a sensational show coming at you on Sunday night. Degoldi has proven very hard to defeat at Redline, Burgoyne became that man two weeks ago. The rest of the field are lining up for their turn this week whilst Dann won two weeks ago in the Goulburn Valley and will be keen to keep that ball rolling.

Amca National action this week. Andrew Ryder returns from Tasmania to compete at one of his favoured tracks and Ellis Dickenson a fellow Tasmanian who has already raced in Victoria this season is going to provide tough competition also. Paul Sullivan, Neale Peachey and Grant Cullinger are others likely to be doing battle for the win on the Mount on Sunday in AMCA Nationals racing.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Saturday Entry is Adults $20 & Pensioners $15 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Sunday entry is $25 for Adults, Pensioners $20 and Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids)

Contact for information 0418 399 917

Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;

Duo Mobile

IPTA Fibreglass

Regional Contractors

Steve Forte Metal Fabrication

DMT Sports Media

Startech Windows

United Forklift & Access Solutions

Norman Street Automotive

Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services

UBC Web Design

PP Designs & Signs

Bulleen Towing

Dean Miller Photography

Rock Solid Productions

Crowies Paints

Power FM

DANNS AUTO WRECKING CRAB POT STREET STOCK MAIDEN RACE

Luke Jenkins – Redline 4

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5

Stephen Brook – Redline 9

Karen Ferguson – Laang 11

Michael Smith – Ballarat 13

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Robert Smith – Ballarat 14

Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17

Michael Sefton – Redline 17

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Kasey Ferguson – Ballarat 18

Lee Harrison – Redline 22

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25

Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33

Colin Forbes – Ballarat 35

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Scott Purdie – Redline 38

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49

Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Matt Glab – Redline 57

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58

Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61

Troy Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Dylan Wilkinson – Laang 64

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 65

Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

SPORT SEDANS Masters

Jamie Paull – Victorian 1/ Nyora

Jason Weil- Redline 4

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Ricky Ashmore – Ballarat 7

Leigh Bourke – Redline 9

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10

Brian Pappin – Geelong 11

Codey Millican – Daylesford 12

Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Nathan Fawns – Redline 16

Chris Reick – Avalon 18

Stirling Wright – Nyora 25

Darren Ward – Ballarat 27

Jay Dickson – Geelong 31

Ryan Daly – Daylesford 33

Ian Bartlett – Daylesford 34

Craig Phillips – Redline 36

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Brydon Bradley – Avalon 51

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Broderick Stray – Rosedale 72

Kate Meyer – Ballarat 76

COMPACT SPEECARS KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL

Butch Hutchinson- Victoria 2

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Jamie Paull – Victoria 21

Ann Clarke – Victoria 35

UNLIMITED SEDANS

Jimmy Harris – Avalon 12

Graeme Nugent – Redline 27

Mick Purdie – Redline 39

Adam Monti – Bendigo 47

Steve Hodder – Ballarat 46

Tim Williams – Geelong 46

Ian Page – Redline 72

STREET STOCKS

Mick Dann – Redline 0

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5

Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

SUNDAY

IPTA FIBREGLASS KING OF THE MOUNT

Mick Dann – Redline 0

Dean Jenkins – Redline 4

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5

Stephen Brook – Redline 9

Karen Ferguson – Laang 11

AJ Lawrence – Redline 12

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Robert Smith – Ballarat 14

Michael Sefton – Redline 17

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18

Shaun Henry – Ballarat 23

Lee Harrison – Redline 22

Brad McClure – Redline 24

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Scott Purdie – Redline 38

Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49

Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Matt Glab – Redline 57

Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

David Barrie – Colac 83

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

AMCA NATIONALS SERIES ROUND

Bruce Tait – Victoria 9

Jimmy Harris – Victoria 12

Ellis Dickenson – Tasmania 12

Hugene Charvat – Victoria 22

Paul Howard – Victoria 23

Andrew Ryder – Tasmania 26

Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28

Shaun Sutton – Victoria 32

Darren Bloom – Victoria 36

Neale Peachey – Victoria 51

Grant Cullinger – Victoria 55

John Churchyett – Victoria 63

Justin Richardson – Victoria 99

Ends Release.