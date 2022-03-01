This Saturday Night at Blue Ribbon Raceway huge show of Open Wheelers and Trucks

This Saturday night at Blue Ribbon Raceway in Horsham the Speedway will provide another night of sensational Speedway action with an open wheel night that includes the visiting Formula 500s, Compact Speedcars and the popular Super Rods to share the evening with our top Limited Sportsman competitors and the fan favourite V8 Trucks.

With racing from 5.30pm action will see a Super Rod series round, Formula 500 series round and Compact Speedcar association points.

Fresh of the Victorian title last weekend in Gippsland the Formula 500 senior and junior classes powered by 600cc mostly four stroke engines will compete. Jordy Rae, Brock Rae, and James McDonald all podium place getters on the weekend will compete in the senior class with drivers from South Australia, the Mallee and right around the South West in amongst the entrants. In the junior class last weekends winner Tyler Maggs and runner up Rusty Ponting will again be in the thick of the action with the likes of Dakota Luckett, Ky Young, Zoe Pearce, and Jett Hart also competing.

Compact Speedcars with their mostly 1000cc worked race engines are in action also with Victorian champion Justin Paull leading the entry list. His competition will come from the likes of Mark Cecil, Louis Rodriguez, Tania Hallett, Matt Papa and Michael Conway. Conway has won this season also.

Always popular are the right hand down competing V8 Super Rods and recent Redline Raceway winner Stan Marco Jnr will be in the hot seat with Jason Kavanagh keen to reverse that recent result this weekend at Horsham. Jamie May, Stan Marco Snr, Jacob Pitcher, Paul Verhoeven, Dane Court, and Shaun Walsh are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on this Saturday night.

With an event in Gippsland rained out this past Saturday, the Limited Sportsman racers are keen for a skid this Saturday led by Victorian champion Jock Baker whilst local businessman Clint Baker will step into the South Australia one car of Troy Curran and try and keep Jock on his toes with the likes of Craig Ansell, Katelyn Worthy and other local lads Travis Matthews and Rod Hetherington all vying for podium honours.

Everybody enjoys the trucks and this weekend we have the big bangers programmed to have a squirt around Blue Ribbon Raceway for everybody’s enjoyment. Nathan Bird, Fletch Mills, Luke James, Jaryd Carman, and Tim Diller will be amongst the drivers this Saturday.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 3.30pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to thank the follower club supporters of this season;

Ace Radio

Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Auto Wreckers

Mick Harrison Signs

Wimmera Bearings

Wimmera Security Service

The Weekly Advertiser

Wilken Group

Horsham Lions Club

Johnson’s Merchandise

Wimmera Trophies and Gifts

McAlpine Crash Repair

Horsham Off Road

GK Auto & Hire

JBS Fuel Service

Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing

Millers

Bondy’s

Westonvic Waste

Horsham Injector Service

Tyre Power Horsham

Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety

Webbcon Marine

Wimmera Water Solutions

Gary Brain Cartage Contractors

Crop Opti

Scott Smith Landscaping

THIS WEEKS NOMINATIONS

FORMULA 500S

Jordy Rae – Victoria 9

Indy Rae – Victoria 17

Jerome Speed – Victoria 18

Brock Rae – Victoria 19

Jess Bedggood – Victoria 23

Liam Ruddell – Victoria 25

Brad Malone – Victoria 26

Riley Amato – Victoria 28

Aaron Cook – South Australia 32

Matt Turner – Victoria 32

James McDonald – Victoria 37

Josh Munn – South Australia 44

Brendan Crabbe – Victoria 45

Brooke Buckingham – Victoria 54

Max Owen – Victoria 58

Stephen Malone – Victoria 62

Declan Robinson – Victoria 72

Jake Hose – Victoria 77

Alex Ryan – Victoria 93

Dale Sinclair – Victoria 95

JUNIOR FORMULA 500S

Dakota Luckett – Victoria 11

Rusty Ponting – Victoria 20

Tyler Maggs – Victoria 24

Aston Rodriguez – Victoria 30

Ky Young – NSW 38

Blaxx Caton – NSW 43

Koby O’Shannassy – Victoria 60

Zoe Pearce – Victoria 67

Rowdy Andreatta – Victoria 78

Jett Hart – Victoria 98

VSC LIMITED SPORTSMAN

Jock Baker – Victoria 1

Clint Baker – South Australia 1

Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25

Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26

Travis Matthews – Horsham 27

Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38

Russell Taylor – Corowa 43

Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

V8 TRUCKS

Nathan Bird – Horsham 11

Fletcher Mills – Horsham 44

Luke James – Horsham 57

Jaryd Carman – Horsham 67

Tim Driller – Horsham 73

COMPACT SPEEDCARS

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Nathan Caddy – Victoria 19

Chris Curren – Victoria 23

Matt Papa – Victoria 25

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

SUPER RODS

Jamie Ackland – Hamilton 7

Jamie May – Warrnambool 8

Stacey Jakubauskas – Hamilton 15

Jason Poustie – Simpson 48

Jason Kavanagh – Warrnambool 55

George Woolstencroft – Simpson 66

Tommy Marco – Avalon 67

Stan Marco Snr – Avalon 67

Stan Marco Jnr – Avalon 77

Jacob Pitcher – Avalon 83

Paul Verhoeven – Warrnambool 84

Dane Court – Hamilton 96

Shaun Walsh – Simpson 97

