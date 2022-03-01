> News Extra > Speedway

This Saturday Night at Blue Ribbon Raceway huge show of Open Wheelers and Trucks

By Media Release

Wednesday 2nd March, 2022 - 9:43am

This Saturday night at Blue Ribbon Raceway in Horsham the Speedway will provide another night of sensational Speedway action with an open wheel night that includes the visiting Formula 500s, Compact Speedcars and the popular Super Rods to share the evening with our top Limited Sportsman competitors and the fan favourite V8 Trucks.

With racing from 5.30pm action will see a Super Rod series round, Formula 500 series round and Compact Speedcar association points.

Fresh of the Victorian title last weekend in Gippsland the Formula 500 senior and junior classes powered by 600cc mostly four stroke engines will compete. Jordy Rae, Brock Rae, and James McDonald all podium place getters on the weekend will compete in the senior class with drivers from South Australia, the Mallee and right around the South West in amongst the entrants. In the junior class last weekends winner Tyler Maggs and runner up Rusty Ponting will again be in the thick of the action with the likes of Dakota Luckett, Ky Young, Zoe Pearce, and Jett Hart also competing.

Compact Speedcars with their mostly 1000cc worked race engines are in action also with Victorian champion Justin Paull leading the entry list. His competition will come from the likes of Mark Cecil, Louis Rodriguez, Tania Hallett, Matt Papa and Michael Conway. Conway has won this season also.

Always popular are the right hand down competing V8 Super Rods and recent Redline Raceway winner Stan Marco Jnr will be in the hot seat with Jason Kavanagh keen to reverse that recent result this weekend at Horsham. Jamie May, Stan Marco Snr, Jacob Pitcher, Paul Verhoeven, Dane Court, and Shaun Walsh are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on this Saturday night.

With an event in Gippsland rained out this past Saturday, the Limited Sportsman racers are keen for a skid this Saturday led by Victorian champion Jock Baker whilst local businessman Clint Baker will step into the South Australia one car of Troy Curran and try and keep Jock on his toes with the likes of Craig Ansell, Katelyn Worthy and other local lads Travis Matthews and Rod Hetherington all vying for podium honours.

Everybody enjoys the trucks and this weekend we have the big bangers programmed to have a squirt around Blue Ribbon Raceway for everybody’s enjoyment. Nathan Bird, Fletch Mills, Luke James, Jaryd Carman, and Tim Diller will be amongst the drivers this Saturday.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 3.30pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.
Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to thank the follower club supporters of this season;
Ace Radio
Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Auto Wreckers
Mick Harrison Signs
Wimmera Bearings
Wimmera Security Service
The Weekly Advertiser
Wilken Group
Horsham Lions Club
Johnson’s Merchandise
Wimmera Trophies and Gifts
McAlpine Crash Repair
Horsham Off Road
GK Auto & Hire
JBS Fuel Service
Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing
Millers
Bondy’s
Westonvic Waste
Horsham Injector Service
Tyre Power Horsham
Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety
Webbcon Marine
Wimmera Water Solutions
Gary Brain Cartage Contractors
Crop Opti
Scott Smith Landscaping

THIS WEEKS NOMINATIONS
FORMULA 500S
Jordy Rae – Victoria 9
Indy Rae – Victoria 17
Jerome Speed – Victoria 18
Brock Rae – Victoria 19
Jess Bedggood – Victoria 23
Liam Ruddell – Victoria 25
Brad Malone – Victoria 26
Riley Amato – Victoria 28
Aaron Cook – South Australia 32
Matt Turner – Victoria 32
James McDonald – Victoria 37
Josh Munn – South Australia 44
Brendan Crabbe – Victoria 45
Brooke Buckingham – Victoria 54
Max Owen – Victoria 58
Stephen Malone – Victoria 62
Declan Robinson – Victoria 72
Jake Hose – Victoria 77
Alex Ryan – Victoria 93
Dale Sinclair – Victoria 95

JUNIOR FORMULA 500S
Dakota Luckett – Victoria 11
Rusty Ponting – Victoria 20
Tyler Maggs – Victoria 24
Aston Rodriguez – Victoria 30
Ky Young – NSW 38
Blaxx Caton – NSW 43
Koby O’Shannassy – Victoria 60
Zoe Pearce – Victoria 67
Rowdy Andreatta – Victoria 78
Jett Hart – Victoria 98

VSC LIMITED SPORTSMAN
Jock Baker – Victoria 1
Clint Baker – South Australia 1
Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25
Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26
Travis Matthews – Horsham 27
Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38
Russell Taylor – Corowa 43
Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

V8 TRUCKS
Nathan Bird – Horsham 11
Fletcher Mills – Horsham 44
Luke James – Horsham 57
Jaryd Carman – Horsham 67
Tim Driller – Horsham 73

COMPACT SPEEDCARS
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Mark Cecil – Victoria 7
Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11
Justin Paull – Victoria 12
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Nathan Caddy – Victoria 19
Chris Curren – Victoria 23
Matt Papa – Victoria 25
Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46
Michael Conway – Victoria 77

SUPER RODS
Jamie Ackland – Hamilton 7
Jamie May – Warrnambool 8
Stacey Jakubauskas – Hamilton 15
Jason Poustie – Simpson 48
Jason Kavanagh – Warrnambool 55
George Woolstencroft – Simpson 66
Tommy Marco – Avalon 67
Stan Marco Snr – Avalon 67
Stan Marco Jnr – Avalon 77
Jacob Pitcher – Avalon 83
Paul Verhoeven – Warrnambool 84
Dane Court – Hamilton 96
Shaun Walsh – Simpson 97

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson