After having to cancel the 2020 Victorian 6 Hour Relay at Phillip Island just 3 weeks before the event due to COVID -19, the organisers have regrouped and the event is back in 2021 for the 15th running of this very popular grass roots motor sport experience.

The organisers have not been sitting idly around in the last 12 months and have revised a lot of our processes so the event can now be conducted under the Motorsport Australia “Return to Race protocols and be COVID safe.

The event will be conducted on the weekend of 31st July 1st August and entries are now open. Regulations and the link to the entry system can be found on the 6 Hour web site at www.6hourrelay.com.au.

The field will again be limited to 50 teams and we look forward to the success of the event continuing with another full grid in 2021.

We are very aware that this pandemic is still with us and assure all entrants that should the COVID situation change and the event is unable to proceed a full refund of entry fee will be provided.