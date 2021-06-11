The Formula Ford Festival is back at Winton

We are very proud to confirm the return of the much anticipated Formula Ford Festival at Winton! The event will be held on October 22-24, 2021.

This event will also serve as a round of 2021 Australian Formula Ford Championship to replace the recently cancelled event for Duratec-powered cars. All Duratec owners are invited to participate – you won’t need to be registered for our National Championship to race, but only to score points for the National standings.

The meeting is open to all classes of Formula Ford, including modern and historic Kent-powered cars. We are hoping to secure separate grids for modern and historic cars, but this will depend on entry numbers.

More details on the setup of the races and entries will be advised closer to the event.

For further information please call Phil Marrinon 0422 840 300.

2021 Australian Formula Ford Championship calendar:

Round 1: 6-7 March at Sydney Motorsport Park (AMRS)*

Round 2: 21-23 May at Wakefield Park Raceway (NSW State)

Round 3: 23-25 July at Sandown Raceway (Vic State)

Round 4: 6-8 August at Queensland Raceway (AMRS)*

Round 5: 24-26 September at Phillip Island GP Circuit (Vic State)

Round 6: 22-24 October at Winton Motor Raceway (FF Festival)

Round 7: 3-5 December at The Bend Motorsport Park (AMRS)*

*denotes rounds of the 2021 Australian FF1600 Championship