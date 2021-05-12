The final Chivers Memorial and the final night of Redlines season, do not miss it

This Saturday the Redline Raceway facility fires up for the final time of the season with the last ever up until now annual Chivers Memorial for Standard Saloons attracting a great field of competitors looking to be the last ever driver to win the event, along with a great field of Junior Sedan racers competing for the Piston Cup with Sports Sedans, Compact Speedcars and some Vintage and Classic Sprintcars who will be providing some memories for many fans.

Seven-time Victorian Standard Saloon champion Scott Whittle leads the entry list in the Standard Saloons with Daniel Stewart who had success at this year’s Victorian title with a podium place lining up to compete against Whittle with Matt Domburg, Brendon Eames, Craig Templeton, Nick Chrystie, Bradley Hill, Kacey Ingram, Rhys Lansdown, Aaron Marshall and two members of the Chivers family Lachie and Austin.

The winner is hard to pick with so many hard chargers to keep an eye on, Whittle is favourite on paper and from there several drivers could pick up the big win if their stars align. Craig Templeton and Whittle are both Redline members and have home fans on their side and would create a terrific moment locally if they won the final race.

Piston Cup action for the Junior Sedans splits the drivers into Top Star and New Star based on the stage of their racing career they are currently in. Expect Jaxson Vella from Greater Ballarat along with Bailey Rumler, Shaqkira Blake also from the area to put in a strong showing up against some of the state’s best including Carter Metcalfe, Dylan barrow, Linken Paterson, Jayden Bryant, James Oliver from Bacchus Marsh and Rhys Meakins along with New South Wales driver Jack Murphy in the Top Stars.

Competition in the New Stars for developing race drivers to watch includes Jacob Tinworth, Blake Glynn, Jake Bradley, Fletcher Barron, Christine Oliver, Maddy Capon, and Arthur Hutchinson.

Sports Sedans are back on the programme for the last event of the season with Darren Cockerill hitting the track. Cockerill is a strong competitor and a member of the Redline club and leads drivers like Mick Rizzoli a Ballarat man who finished second this past weekend in Rushworth, Marcus Reddecliffe who finished second down in Nyora, Dale Smith who is always quick at Redline, Zac Swanson from Ballarat, Jayde Aarts and Andrew Jordan are others to watch.

Victorian Champion Justin Paull heads the nominations for the Compact Speedcars this weekend. Daniel James’s driver of car number three and actual state number three will keep Paull busy along with Mark Cecil, Ash Booker, Stuart Robinson from Sydney, and Mike Conway. The little pocket rockets will be the fastest class this weekend with lap times potentially set to be smashed judging how the track has been this season.

The Vintage and Classic Sprintcars and Modifieds will once again let us watch some cars that were driven by some famous dirt tracks stars in the past. Whilst it is a spirited demonstration only, some of the drivers look like they are still trying to break track records.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

NOMINATIONS

VSC STANDARD SALOON CHIVERS MEMORIAL

Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3

Brodie Ardley – Nyora 4

Scott Whittle – Redline 5

Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7

Mark Seller – Ballarat 9

Tom Lambert – Swan Hill 12

Matthew Domburg – Portland 14

Brendon Eames – Corowa 16

Robin Rundell – Portland 16

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Hayden Clifford – Geelong 22

Sam Rundell – Portland 24

Nicole Vaughan – Portland 25

Nick Chrystie – Alexandra 25

Craig Templeton – Redline 27

Bradley Hill – Nyora 36

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44

Jeff Oldfield – Redline 45

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Darren Fitzgerald – Portland 61

Rick Stowe – Nyora 61

Brent Clark – Portland 64

Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 67

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Dean Pedersen – Mortlake 73

Austin Chivers – Ballarat 78

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

Aaron Marshall – Swan Hill 85

Ian Walsh – Ballarat 86

Anthony Sgroi- Nyora 88

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Alan Sinclair – Ballarat 96

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS POSTON CUP

TOP STARS

Jaxson Vella – Ballarat 4

Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10

Carter Metcalf – Mildura 10

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Will Shore – Mildura 15

Jackson Goldie – Mildura 25

Bailey Rumler- Ballarat 33

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Jack Murphy – ACT 55

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

NEW STARS

Harry Dunn – Avalon 5

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8

Jake Bradley – Avalon 14

Tamika Simpson – Avalon 23

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29

Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 57

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Xavier Hall – Alexandra 74

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Levi Blake – Ballarat 88

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Karen Ferguson – Nyora 6

Paul Blake – Ballarat 6

Darren Cockerill – Redline 11

Jack Brennan – Alexandra 13

Narelle Swanson – Ballarat 15

Mick Rizzoli – Ballarat 18

Rhys Flavell – Daylesford 21

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Zac Swanson – Alexandra 69

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

COMPACT SPEEDCARS

Daniel James – Victorian 3

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Andrew Wiles – Victoria 32

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria n46

Aaron Bacon – Victoria 56

Ashley Booker – Victoria 66

Shaun Robinson – New South Wales – 73

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

VINTAGE AND CLASSIC SPRINTCARS

Peter Swandale – Victoria 1

James Duggan – Tasmania 2

Garry Cotton – Calcium Park 8

Fred Platter – Nyora 10

Kev McCallum – ACT 10

Jason Feltham – Victoria 15

Clive Pattullock – Victoria 17

Graeme Pitcher – USA 25

Paul Platter – Victoria 40

Geoff Houlden – Victoria 75