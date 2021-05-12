> News Extra > Speedway

The final Chivers Memorial and the final night of Redlines season, do not miss it

By Media Release

Wednesday 12th May, 2021 - 1:25pm

This Saturday the Redline Raceway facility fires up for the final time of the season with the last ever up until now annual Chivers Memorial for Standard Saloons attracting a great field of competitors looking to be the last ever driver to win the event, along with a great field of Junior Sedan racers competing for the Piston Cup with Sports Sedans, Compact Speedcars and some Vintage and Classic Sprintcars who will be providing some memories for many fans.

Seven-time Victorian Standard Saloon champion Scott Whittle leads the entry list in the Standard Saloons with Daniel Stewart who had success at this year’s Victorian title with a podium place lining up to compete against Whittle with Matt Domburg, Brendon Eames, Craig Templeton, Nick Chrystie, Bradley Hill, Kacey Ingram, Rhys Lansdown, Aaron Marshall and two members of the Chivers family Lachie and Austin.

The winner is hard to pick with so many hard chargers to keep an eye on, Whittle is favourite on paper and from there several drivers could pick up the big win if their stars align. Craig Templeton and Whittle are both Redline members and have home fans on their side and would create a terrific moment locally if they won the final race.

Piston Cup action for the Junior Sedans splits the drivers into Top Star and New Star based on the stage of their racing career they are currently in. Expect Jaxson Vella from Greater Ballarat along with Bailey Rumler, Shaqkira Blake also from the area to put in a strong showing up against some of the state’s best including Carter Metcalfe, Dylan barrow, Linken Paterson, Jayden Bryant, James Oliver from Bacchus Marsh and Rhys Meakins along with New South Wales driver Jack Murphy in the Top Stars.

Competition in the New Stars for developing race drivers to watch includes Jacob Tinworth, Blake Glynn, Jake Bradley, Fletcher Barron, Christine Oliver, Maddy Capon, and Arthur Hutchinson.

Sports Sedans are back on the programme for the last event of the season with Darren Cockerill hitting the track. Cockerill is a strong competitor and a member of the Redline club and leads drivers like Mick Rizzoli a Ballarat man who finished second this past weekend in Rushworth, Marcus Reddecliffe who finished second down in Nyora, Dale Smith who is always quick at Redline, Zac Swanson from Ballarat, Jayde Aarts and Andrew Jordan are others to watch.

Victorian Champion Justin Paull heads the nominations for the Compact Speedcars this weekend. Daniel James’s driver of car number three and actual state number three will keep Paull busy along with Mark Cecil, Ash Booker, Stuart Robinson from Sydney, and Mike Conway. The little pocket rockets will be the fastest class this weekend with lap times potentially set to be smashed judging how the track has been this season.

The Vintage and Classic Sprintcars and Modifieds will once again let us watch some cars that were driven by some famous dirt tracks stars in the past. Whilst it is a spirited demonstration only, some of the drivers look like they are still trying to break track records.
Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;
Duo Mobile
IPTA Fibreglass
Steve Forte Metal Fabrication
DMT Sports Media
Startech Windows
United Forklift & Access Solutions
Norman Street Automotive
Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services
UBC Web Design
PP Designs & Signs
Bulleen Towing
Dean Miller Photography
Rock Solid Productions
Crowies Paints
Power FM

NOMINATIONS
VSC STANDARD SALOON CHIVERS MEMORIAL
Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3
Brodie Ardley – Nyora 4
Scott Whittle – Redline 5
Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7
Mark Seller – Ballarat 9
Tom Lambert – Swan Hill 12
Matthew Domburg – Portland 14
Brendon Eames – Corowa 16
Robin Rundell – Portland 16
Priscilla Grech – Redline 17
Hayden Clifford – Geelong 22
Sam Rundell – Portland 24
Nicole Vaughan – Portland 25
Nick Chrystie – Alexandra 25
Craig Templeton – Redline 27
Bradley Hill – Nyora 36
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44
Jeff Oldfield – Redline 45
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
Darren Fitzgerald – Portland 61
Rick Stowe – Nyora 61
Brent Clark – Portland 64
Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 67
Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68
Dean Pedersen – Mortlake 73
Austin Chivers – Ballarat 78
Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79
Aaron Marshall – Swan Hill 85
Ian Walsh – Ballarat 86
Anthony Sgroi- Nyora 88
Jacob Head – Ballarat 95
Alan Sinclair – Ballarat 96

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS POSTON CUP
TOP STARS
Jaxson Vella – Ballarat 4
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Carter Metcalf – Mildura 10
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Will Shore – Mildura 15
Jackson Goldie – Mildura 25
Bailey Rumler- Ballarat 33
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Jack Murphy – ACT 55
James Oliver – Alexandra 63
Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

NEW STARS
Harry Dunn – Avalon 5
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5
Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7
Blake Glynn – Avalon 8
Jake Bradley – Avalon 14
Tamika Simpson – Avalon 23
Riley Taylor – Nyora 25
Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27
Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29
Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Toby Parks – Alexandra 43
Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45
Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52
Fletcher Barron – Avalon 57
Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Xavier Hall – Alexandra 74
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82
Levi Blake – Ballarat 88

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Karen Ferguson – Nyora 6
Paul Blake – Ballarat 6
Darren Cockerill – Redline 11
Jack Brennan – Alexandra 13
Narelle Swanson – Ballarat 15
Mick Rizzoli – Ballarat 18
Rhys Flavell – Daylesford 21
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29
Russell Smith – Alexandra 48
Dale Smith – Alexandra 64
Kayla Knox – Redline 68
Zac Swanson – Alexandra 69
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

COMPACT SPEEDCARS
Daniel James – Victorian 3
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Mark Cecil – Victoria 7
Justin Paull – Victoria 12
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Andrew Wiles – Victoria 32
Duane Cordina – Victoria 41
Aaron Stubbs – Victoria n46
Aaron Bacon – Victoria 56
Ashley Booker – Victoria 66
Shaun Robinson – New South Wales – 73
Michael Conway – Victoria 77

VINTAGE AND CLASSIC SPRINTCARS
Peter Swandale – Victoria 1
James Duggan – Tasmania 2
Garry Cotton – Calcium Park 8
Fred Platter – Nyora 10
Kev McCallum – ACT 10
Jason Feltham – Victoria 15
Clive Pattullock – Victoria 17
Graeme Pitcher – USA 25
Paul Platter – Victoria 40
Geoff Houlden – Victoria 75